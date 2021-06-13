Trending lifestyle headlines in Pompano Beach
South Florida Gym Said Members Quit Over BLM, Pride Flags Hung Inside
The owners of a popular gym in one Broward County city said they saw over a dozen members quit after two flags - a rainbow Pride flag and one honoring the Black Lives Matter movement - were hung from the ceiling. "We lost 14 members in a matter of a... Read more
blm destroyed our cities . Crime rates in Democratic cities are up 900% . Yet they want to defund the police..What a joke. Criminals will continue to exploit this
If they prevent Christmas decorations because someone might get offended they should ban special interest flags too.
County approves industrial change to Isle Casino redevelopment
Pompano Beach – The Broward County Commission has approved a land use text amendment to its comprehensive plan for the Pompano Park South Activity Center, where the Isle Casino is located. The change will allow the redeveloper of the casino land, Cordish Companies, to build an additional 1.5 million square... Read more
$14 chicken wings and $40 lobster? Why food costs are forcing South Florida restaurants to hike menu prices
For Bobby Stern, owner of Wicked Wings in Plantation, chicken wings have lately been as tough to find as employees willing to work. When his wing joint debuted in March 2020, a 40-pound case of fresh jumbo wings cost $58.88. Now his wholesaler charges triple: $190. Even deep-fryer oil jumped in price from $18.98 per jug to $49.98 over the same period. Customers are clucking about his pricier ... Read more
Can’t go out to eat as much anymore. Between high costs and a tip ..
Being in this biz is harder than it ever was. Don’t hate them for surviving. It’s the same as being angry at the guy who owns the gas station. Not our fault.
Slow Pitch Jigging Tournament Results | Offshore Fishing | JohnnyJigs
Slow Pitch Jigging Tournament Results Team JohnnyJigs competed in a Slow Pitch Jigging tournament. We faced off with some of the best SPJ anglers in the USA. Some of the top ranking teams talked to us about their tactics going into the day and shared great footage of how their day went down. We were all super excited to be having a slow pitch jigging tournament considering the sport is so new to the States. For us this is just another stepping stone in growing the sport. Read more