Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

Trending lifestyle headlines in Pompano Beach

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 7 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pompano Beach, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pompano Beach area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Florida / nbcmiami.com

South Florida Gym Said Members Quit Over BLM, Pride Flags Hung Inside

South Florida Gym Said Members Quit Over BLM, Pride Flags Hung Inside

The owners of a popular gym in one Broward County city said they saw over a dozen members quit after two flags - a rainbow Pride flag and one honoring the Black Lives Matter movement - were hung from the ceiling. "We lost 14 members in a matter of a... Read more

Comments
avatar

blm destroyed our cities . Crime rates in Democratic cities are up 900% . Yet they want to defund the police..What a joke. Criminals will continue to exploit this

675 likes 11 dislikes 62 replies

avatar

If they prevent Christmas decorations because someone might get offended they should ban special interest flags too.

407 likes 3 dislikes 42 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pompano Beach / newpelican.com

County approves industrial change to Isle Casino redevelopment

County approves industrial change to Isle Casino redevelopment

Pompano Beach – The Broward County Commission has approved a land use text amendment to its comprehensive plan for the Pompano Park South Activity Center, where the Isle Casino is located. The change will allow the redeveloper of the casino land, Cordish Companies, to build an additional 1.5 million square... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Florida / sun-sentinel.com

$14 chicken wings and $40 lobster? Why food costs are forcing South Florida restaurants to hike menu prices

$14 chicken wings and $40 lobster? Why food costs are forcing South Florida restaurants to hike menu prices

For Bobby Stern, owner of Wicked Wings in Plantation, chicken wings have lately been as tough to find as employees willing to work. When his wing joint debuted in March 2020, a 40-pound case of fresh jumbo wings cost $58.88. Now his wholesaler charges triple: $190. Even deep-fryer oil jumped in price from $18.98 per jug to $49.98 over the same period. Customers are clucking about his pricier ... Read more

Comments
avatar

Can’t go out to eat as much anymore. Between high costs and a tip ..

4 likes 1 dislike

avatar

Being in this biz is harder than it ever was. Don’t hate them for surviving. It’s the same as being angry at the guy who owns the gas station. Not our fault.

3 likes 1 dislike

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Pompano Beach / youtube.com

Slow Pitch Jigging Tournament Results | Offshore Fishing | JohnnyJigs

Slow Pitch Jigging Tournament Results | Offshore Fishing | JohnnyJigs

Slow Pitch Jigging Tournament Results Team JohnnyJigs competed in a Slow Pitch Jigging tournament. We faced off with some of the best SPJ anglers in the USA. Some of the top ranking teams talked to us about their tactics going into the day and shared great footage of how their day went down. We were all super excited to be having a slow pitch jigging tournament considering the sport is so new to the States. For us this is just another stepping stone in growing the sport. Read more

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
152
Followers
243
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Start immediately with these jobs in Pompano Beach

These companies in Pompano Beach are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Sales Rep; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. Mechanic transitioning to Office; 4. Account Executive; 5. Bilingual Call Center Specialist - Remote Position!!; 6. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts; 7. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Coral Springs, FL; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Inbound Call Centre Executive - Work from Home ($14.25/ hour + Incentive); 10. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Work from Home, Great Sales Opportunity;