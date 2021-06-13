What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Gov. Lee: ‘No real concern’ over highly contagious Delta COVID variant, despite cases popping up in Tennessee NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – The CDC is warning southern states, including Tennessee, about the threat of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant closely identified first in India that led to mass cremations and burials. The variant, also identified as B.1.617.2, is already spreading rapidly in the UK. The Tennessee Department... Read more

Nashville: The Perfect July 4th Destination for an Amazing Summer Experience Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Editorial Assistant. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. For years, Nashville has attracted thousands of locals and visitors to Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the city’s premier 4th of July celebration. Despite being only a televised event in 2020, the event returns at full force this summer and is slated to make history. From Music City’s largest fireworks display to a performance by country music superstar Brad Paisley, Nashville is where you need to celebrate July 4th. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, plus where to stay, eat and more! Read more

