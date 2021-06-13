What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Nashville
Gov. Lee: ‘No real concern’ over highly contagious Delta COVID variant, despite cases popping up in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – The CDC is warning southern states, including Tennessee, about the threat of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant closely identified first in India that led to mass cremations and burials. The variant, also identified as B.1.617.2, is already spreading rapidly in the UK. The Tennessee Department... Read more
I guess Lee got his MEDICAL DEGREE the same place TRUMP got his, It must have come through the MAIL
Lee is right. The CDC Director is quoted In this very article saying “our vaccines still work against it [the new variant].” A recent study shows the Pfizer vaccine is 80%+ effective against this variant…same as all the other variants. Natural
Nashville: The Perfect July 4th Destination for an Amazing Summer Experience
Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Editorial Assistant. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. For years, Nashville has attracted thousands of locals and visitors to Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the city’s premier 4th of July celebration. Despite being only a televised event in 2020, the event returns at full force this summer and is slated to make history. From Music City’s largest fireworks display to a performance by country music superstar Brad Paisley, Nashville is where you need to celebrate July 4th. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, plus where to stay, eat and more! Read more
They don’t make em like me anymore😎 Come and see why @thegentlemansmaven is top ten grooming services in Nashville TN. 🔗Book Today link in the Bio🔗 . . . #nashville #nashvillebarber #Tennessee #aesthetician #nashvilleaesthetician #aesthetics #skincare #skincareroutine #menskincare #beard #healthylifestyle #Health #Barber #inspiration #Barbershop #mensgrooming #mensfashion #Skin #routine #Business #entreprenuership #Massage #facial #hottowel #masterbarber #thegentlemansmaven #blackmenwithbeards #nashvillephotographer #pimplepopper #treatments I DO NOT OWN COPYRIGHTS TO THIS SONG Read more
To celebrate our Chicken Salad Chick Cookeville Chick store turning TWO, we are having a BIG giveaway for YOU! Enter to WIN an awesome prize package with fabulous loot donated from all of the 7 local “Stop Shops” participating - including a pair of tickets to see LUKE BRYAN in Nashville on July 30th! 🎶 We wanted to do something fun to show our appreciation and to give the local Cookeville community some ❤️ We have partnered with 6 other local businesses for a scavenger hunt style giveaway. The Cookeville Chick Hunt starts today! There are 7 “Flavor Flyers” hanging at each of the 7 local “Stop Shops” listed on the Cookeville Chick Hunt Game Card. You can print a game card from the event FB link or by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3gt15xs Correctly Identify all 7 Flavors, and turn in the completed game card at the Chicken Salad Chick Cookeville store by Monday June 21st at 7pm. Winner will be chosen by random draw from all correct entries and announced June 22nd. Bonus entries are available on the game card as well! So, get out there and get busy Cookeville - Good Luck to everyone!! ✴️ Cookeville Chick Hunt • Stop Shops ✴️ 1. Chicken Salad Chick Cookeville 2. Cigi's Boutique 3. Buff City Soap 4. Lazy Cow Creamery 5. Market on the square 6. Ralph’s Donut Shop 7. Sun Tan City Cookeville We are super excited about this giveaway. Thank you for TWO Incredible years Cookeville! We appreciate YOU! Happy hunting 😊 #CookevilleChickHunt #LukeBryan #TheCookevilleChickIsTWO #CookevilleTnChick Cigi's The Market on the Square Lazy Cow Creamery Ralph’s Donut Shop Buff City Soap - Cookeville, TN Read more