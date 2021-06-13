Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Nashville

Posted by 
Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 7 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Tennessee / wreg.com

Gov. Lee: ‘No real concern’ over highly contagious Delta COVID variant, despite cases popping up in Tennessee

Gov. Lee: ‘No real concern’ over highly contagious Delta COVID variant, despite cases popping up in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – The CDC is warning southern states, including Tennessee, about the threat of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant closely identified first in India that led to mass cremations and burials. The variant, also identified as B.1.617.2, is already spreading rapidly in the UK. The Tennessee Department... Read more

Comments
avatar

I guess Lee got his MEDICAL DEGREE the same place TRUMP got his, It must have come through the MAIL

1 like

avatar

Lee is right. The CDC Director is quoted In this very article saying “our vaccines still work against it [the new variant].” A recent study shows the Pfizer vaccine is 80%+ effective against this variant…same as all the other variants. Natural

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Nashville / styleblueprint.com

Nashville: The Perfect July 4th Destination for an Amazing Summer Experience

Nashville: The Perfect July 4th Destination for an Amazing Summer Experience

Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Editorial Assistant. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. For years, Nashville has attracted thousands of locals and visitors to Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the city’s premier 4th of July celebration. Despite being only a televised event in 2020, the event returns at full force this summer and is slated to make history. From Music City’s largest fireworks display to a performance by country music superstar Brad Paisley, Nashville is where you need to celebrate July 4th. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, plus where to stay, eat and more! Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Nashville / facebook.com

They don’t make em like me anymore😎 Come and see why @thegentlemansmaven is top ten grooming services in Nashville TN. 🔗Book Today link in the Bio🔗 . . . #nashville #nashvillebarber #Tennessee #aesthetician #nashvilleaesthetician #aesthetics #skincare #skincareroutine #menskincare #beard #healthylifestyle #Health #Barber #inspiration #Barbershop #mensgrooming #mensfashion #Skin #routine #Business #entreprenuership #Massage #facial #hottowel #masterbarber #thegentlemansmaven

They don’t make em like me anymore😎 Come and see why @thegentlemansmaven is top ten grooming services in Nashville TN. 🔗Book Today link in the Bio🔗 . . . #nashville #nashvillebarber #Tennessee #aesthetician #nashvilleaesthetician #aesthetics #skincare #skincareroutine #menskincare #beard #healthylifestyle #Health #Barber #inspiration #Barbershop #mensgrooming #mensfashion #Skin #routine #Business #entreprenuership #Massage #facial #hottowel #masterbarber #thegentlemansmaven

They don’t make em like me anymore😎 Come and see why @thegentlemansmaven is top ten grooming services in Nashville TN. 🔗Book Today link in the Bio🔗 . . . #nashville #nashvillebarber #Tennessee #aesthetician #nashvilleaesthetician #aesthetics #skincare #skincareroutine #menskincare #beard #healthylifestyle #Health #Barber #inspiration #Barbershop #mensgrooming #mensfashion #Skin #routine #Business #entreprenuership #Massage #facial #hottowel #masterbarber #thegentlemansmaven #blackmenwithbeards #nashvillephotographer #pimplepopper #treatments I DO NOT OWN COPYRIGHTS TO THIS SONG Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Nashville / facebook.com

To celebrate our Chicken Salad Chick Cookeville Chick store turning TWO, we are having a BIG giveaway for YOU! Enter to WIN an awesome prize package with fabulous loot donated from all of the 7 local “Stop Shops” participating - including a pair of tickets to see LUKE BRYAN in Nashville

To celebrate our Chicken Salad Chick Cookeville Chick store turning TWO, we are having a BIG giveaway for YOU! Enter to WIN an awesome prize package with fabulous loot donated from all of the 7 local “Stop Shops” participating - including a pair of tickets to see LUKE BRYAN in Nashville

To celebrate our Chicken Salad Chick Cookeville Chick store turning TWO, we are having a BIG giveaway for YOU! Enter to WIN an awesome prize package with fabulous loot donated from all of the 7 local “Stop Shops” participating - including a pair of tickets to see LUKE BRYAN in Nashville on July 30th! 🎶 We wanted to do something fun to show our appreciation and to give the local Cookeville community some ❤️ We have partnered with 6 other local businesses for a scavenger hunt style giveaway. The Cookeville Chick Hunt starts today! There are 7 “Flavor Flyers” hanging at each of the 7 local “Stop Shops” listed on the Cookeville Chick Hunt Game Card. You can print a game card from the event FB link or by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3gt15xs Correctly Identify all 7 Flavors, and turn in the completed game card at the Chicken Salad Chick Cookeville store by Monday June 21st at 7pm. Winner will be chosen by random draw from all correct entries and announced June 22nd. Bonus entries are available on the game card as well! So, get out there and get busy Cookeville - Good Luck to everyone!! ✴️ Cookeville Chick Hunt • Stop Shops ✴️ 1. Chicken Salad Chick Cookeville 2. Cigi's Boutique 3. Buff City Soap 4. Lazy Cow Creamery 5. Market on the square 6. Ralph’s Donut Shop 7. Sun Tan City Cookeville We are super excited about this giveaway. Thank you for TWO Incredible years Cookeville! We appreciate YOU! Happy hunting 😊 #CookevilleChickHunt #LukeBryan #TheCookevilleChickIsTWO #CookevilleTnChick Cigi's The Market on the Square Lazy Cow Creamery Ralph’s Donut Shop Buff City Soap - Cookeville, TN Read more

Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
146
Followers
227
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

Sunday sun alert in Nashville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NASHVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nashville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

This is the cheapest gas in Nashville right now

(NASHVILLE, TN) According to Nashville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.97 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 601 Murfreesboro Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Pure at 4663 Trousdale Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

These houses are for sale in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) Looking for a house in Nashville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Nashville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Times

Nashville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NASHVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nashville area offering savings of $1.01 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mapco at 2813 Dickerson Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pure at 4663 Trousdale Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.