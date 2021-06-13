Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

The lineup: Sports news in Kansas City

Posted by 
Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 7 days ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Kansas City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Kansas City sports. For more stories from the Kansas City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Kansas City / kshb.com

100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Trish Roberts, basketball

100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Trish Roberts, basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trish Roberts is a University of Tennessee basketball legend. But before she set the single-season and single-game scoring records for the Volunteers, Roberts was a star for the upstart Emporia State University women’s basketball team. She also helped the U.S. win a silver medal during the... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Kansas City / yournewsnet.com

College Football Playoff expansion... Schembechler blind eye

College Football Playoff expansion... Schembechler blind eye

UNDATED (AP) — The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week. A person familiar with announcement tells The Associated Press that a 12-team playoff would include the six highest-ranked conference champions in major college football, plus six at-large selections. The CFP’s surprising disclosure comes a week ahead of the planned presentation to CFP officials in Chicago. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Kansas City / fox4kc.com

Mahomes, Kelce and more added to Big Slick Virtually Talented Show lineup

Mahomes, Kelce and more added to Big Slick Virtually Talented Show lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big Slick Virtually Talented Show is just a few days away, and the charity event has added even more celebrities and athletes to its star-studded lineup. Kansas City-area natives David Koechner, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonetreet host the event every year.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Kansas City / kshb.com

UMKC alum Frerichs feeling confident for Olympic trials

UMKC alum Frerichs feeling confident for Olympic trials

A University of Missouri-Kansas City alum is hoping to get a second shot at an Olympic gold medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Read more

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City, MO
197
Followers
219
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Sports#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Lifestyle wrap: Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Life in Kansas City has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Thursday has sun for Kansas City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(KANSAS CITY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kansas City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Kansas City require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year + $3,000-$10,000 Sign-On 3. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 4. CDL-A Truck Driver 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 7. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Kansas City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Kansas City: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Non CDL Home Daily; 3. Inside Sales Representative - Angi (Kansas); 4. Flatbedders Earn Up to $0.99 per Mile + Transition Pay; 5. Customer Service Specialist; 6. Landscape - $18.00 per hour; 7. Order Pickers; 8. Logistics Office Associate; 9. Husker Dedicated Customer Driving Position; 10. Diesel Mechanic;
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Start tomorrow? Kansas City companies hiring immediately

These companies in Kansas City are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 2. Service and Support Representative (Work From Home Available); 3. Immediately Hiring - Customer Service Representative REMOTE; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Remote Call Center Representative; 6. Executive Sales Representative / Flex program Remote; 7. REMOTE: Sales Support Coordinator - Insurance;
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Kansas City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Kansas City: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. Insurance Sales Agent; 4. Husker Dedicated Customer Driving Position; 5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Event Security - Sporting KC; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. Arby's Restaurant Assistant & Shift Managers; 9. Administrative Assistant; 10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week;