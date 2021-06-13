Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Malnourished puppy slowly recovering at Virginia shelter Ziggy, a lab hound mix captured the hearts of many after coming to Hope for Life Rescue malnourished and extremely weak. Read more

TRENDING NOW

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Cook-off battles continue in parking lot of J&K Style Grill VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — J&K Style Grill in Virginia Beach is holding parking lot cook-off battles in their parking lot the entire month of June. The owners say summer is almost here, and it's a perfect time to showcase all the local chefs Hampton Roads has to offer. Last week we featured parking lot battle No. 1--the battle of the gourmet hot dogs. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Virginia Beach fisherman likely caught world record red drum in the Chesapeake Bay VIRGINIA BEACH — Jack Limroth almost decided to turn his boat back to shore on Day 2 of the Red Drum Rodeo, an annual charity fishing tournament. He and his friend, William Blomdahl, were in the lower Chesapeake Bay around 11 p.m. last Thursday, bouncing around in 3- to 4-foot seas, and faced with rain and a whipping southeast wind. Read more

TOP VIEWED