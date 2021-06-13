Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Virginia / wtvr.com

Malnourished puppy slowly recovering at Virginia shelter

Malnourished puppy slowly recovering at Virginia shelter

Ziggy, a lab hound mix captured the hearts of many after coming to Hope for Life Rescue malnourished and extremely weak. Read more

Virginia Beach / 13newsnow.com

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Cook-off battles continue in parking lot of J&K Style Grill

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Cook-off battles continue in parking lot of J&K Style Grill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — J&K Style Grill in Virginia Beach is holding parking lot cook-off battles in their parking lot the entire month of June. The owners say summer is almost here, and it's a perfect time to showcase all the local chefs Hampton Roads has to offer. Last week we featured parking lot battle No. 1--the battle of the gourmet hot dogs. Read more

Virginia / dailypress.com

Virginia Beach fisherman likely caught world record red drum in the Chesapeake Bay

Virginia Beach fisherman likely caught world record red drum in the Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH — Jack Limroth almost decided to turn his boat back to shore on Day 2 of the Red Drum Rodeo, an annual charity fishing tournament. He and his friend, William Blomdahl, were in the lower Chesapeake Bay around 11 p.m. last Thursday, bouncing around in 3- to 4-foot seas, and faced with rain and a whipping southeast wind. Read more

Virginia Beach / facebook.com

Follow these trends to add value to your kitchen! Seaside Realty Pamela Hunt, Broker/Owner 1209 Independence Blvd, Suite 107 Virginia Beach, VA 23455 (757) 932-8701 pamhunt@seasiderealtyva.com

Follow these trends to add value to your kitchen! Seaside Realty Pamela Hunt, Broker/Owner 1209 Independence Blvd, Suite 107 Virginia Beach, VA 23455 (757) 932-8701 pamhunt@seasiderealtyva.com

Follow these trends to add value to your kitchen! Seaside Realty Pamela Hunt, Broker/Owner 1209 Independence Blvd, Suite 107 Virginia Beach, VA 23455 (757) 932-8701 pamhunt@seasiderealtyva.com Read more

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach gas at $2.68 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) According to Virginia Beach gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 705 22Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Virginia Beach News Beat

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Virginia Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Virginia Beach News Beat

Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Virginia Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon. Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 705 22Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.