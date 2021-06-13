Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Virginia Beach
(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Malnourished puppy slowly recovering at Virginia shelter
Ziggy, a lab hound mix captured the hearts of many after coming to Hope for Life Rescue malnourished and extremely weak. Read more
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Cook-off battles continue in parking lot of J&K Style Grill
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — J&K Style Grill in Virginia Beach is holding parking lot cook-off battles in their parking lot the entire month of June. The owners say summer is almost here, and it's a perfect time to showcase all the local chefs Hampton Roads has to offer. Last week we featured parking lot battle No. 1--the battle of the gourmet hot dogs. Read more
Virginia Beach fisherman likely caught world record red drum in the Chesapeake Bay
VIRGINIA BEACH — Jack Limroth almost decided to turn his boat back to shore on Day 2 of the Red Drum Rodeo, an annual charity fishing tournament. He and his friend, William Blomdahl, were in the lower Chesapeake Bay around 11 p.m. last Thursday, bouncing around in 3- to 4-foot seas, and faced with rain and a whipping southeast wind. Read more
Follow these trends to add value to your kitchen! Seaside Realty Pamela Hunt, Broker/Owner 1209 Independence Blvd, Suite 107 Virginia Beach, VA 23455 (757) 932-8701 pamhunt@seasiderealtyva.com
Follow these trends to add value to your kitchen! Seaside Realty Pamela Hunt, Broker/Owner 1209 Independence Blvd, Suite 107 Virginia Beach, VA 23455 (757) 932-8701 pamhunt@seasiderealtyva.com Read more