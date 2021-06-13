Your Salt Lake City lifestyle news

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Salt Lake City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Utah at risk of regressing back to high pandemic levels, Henderson warns Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson provides pandemic update in this May 13, 2021 photo. Utah reported 313 new COVID-19 cases, one death and over 9,000 vaccinations on Thursday. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson warned Thursday that if people continue waiting to get vaccinated againstCOVID-19, the state is at risk of regressing back to pandemic levels as severe as last year. Read more

What to do if you encounter a rattlesnake? SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — Rattlesnakes strike fear in the hearts of some people, but they shouldn’t. Knowing more about how these reptiles behave and doing a few simple things can go a long way in keeping Utah and the snakes safe. Five rattlesnake species live in Utah, the most common of which is the […] Read more

This year's Living Traditions Festival features a new initiative, the Living Legacy Video Series. Join us for a large screen projection of the Living Legacy Video Series, beginning at dusk on Broadway & Edison Street every Friday in June. June 11, 18, and 25 This series celebrates our cultural diversity in Salt Lake City, individuals are celebrated as vibrant champions of preserving and promoting their respective cultures and communities. #wearelivingtraditions #saltlakecity #slc #livingtraditionsfestival #culture #diversity #history #story #videoseries #music #dance #storyteller #folkarts

