Salt Lake City, UT

Your Salt Lake City lifestyle news

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 7 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Salt Lake City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Salt Lake City area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Utah / ksl.com

Utah at risk of regressing back to high pandemic levels, Henderson warns

Utah at risk of regressing back to high pandemic levels, Henderson warns

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson provides pandemic update in this May 13, 2021 photo. Utah reported 313 new COVID-19 cases, one death and over 9,000 vaccinations on Thursday. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson warned Thursday that if people continue waiting to get vaccinated againstCOVID-19, the state is at risk of regressing back to pandemic levels as severe as last year. Read more

we have a much bigger problem to consider as we have been inviting many many thousands of people to move here and we literally don't have any water left

Salt Lake City / townlift.com

What to do if you encounter a rattlesnake?

What to do if you encounter a rattlesnake?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — Rattlesnakes strike fear in the hearts of some people, but they shouldn’t. Knowing more about how these reptiles behave and doing a few simple things can go a long way in keeping Utah and the snakes safe. Five rattlesnake species live in Utah, the most common of which is the […] Read more

I carry a gun. If I think I can back away and get away I will. If I do not believe I can get away alive, I'm sorry but that will be one dead snake. I would rather be judged by 12 than carried by six.

don't kill it, there are getting fewer and fewer of them. Just back away slowly and let them be

Salt Lake City / facebook.com

This year's Living Traditions Festival features a new initiative, the Living Legacy Video Series. Join us for a large screen projection of the Living Legacy Video Series, beginning at dusk on Broadway & Edison Street every Friday in June. June 11, 18, and 25 This series celebrates our cultural diversity in Salt

This year's Living Traditions Festival features a new initiative, the Living Legacy Video Series. Join us for a large screen projection of the Living Legacy Video Series, beginning at dusk on Broadway & Edison Street every Friday in June. June 11, 18, and 25 This series celebrates our cultural diversity in Salt Lake City, individuals are celebrated as vibrant champions of preserving and promoting their respective cultures and communities.

This year's Living Traditions Festival features a new initiative, the Living Legacy Video Series. Join us for a large screen projection of the Living Legacy Video Series, beginning at dusk on Broadway & Edison Street every Friday in June. June 11, 18, and 25 This series celebrates our cultural diversity in Salt Lake City, individuals are celebrated as vibrant champions of preserving and promoting their respective cultures and communities. #wearelivingtraditions #saltlakecity #slc #livingtraditionsfestival #culture #diversity #history #story #videoseries #music #dance #storyteller #folkarts Read more

Utah / ksl.com

How much Utah spent in federal COVID-19 money in 2020 — and why the state auditor is concerned

How much Utah spent in federal COVID-19 money in 2020 — and why the state auditor is concerned

Utah National Guard Pfc. Noah Filoso, left, keeps track of timers on COVID-19 rapid tests at the Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — In the year of theCOVID-19 pandemic, the state of Utah spent more than $6.7 billion in federal funds — a number that has State Auditor John Dougall concerned about future reliance on federal subsidies. Read more

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City News Watch

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Salt Lake City News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Salt Lake City right now

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salt Lake City area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1818 S 300 W. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Sinclair at 2690 S 700 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Salt Lake City News Watch

Sun forecast for Salt Lake City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salt Lake City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Salt Lake City News Watch

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.76 if you’re buying diesel in Salt Lake City, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Salt Lake City area went to Costco at 1818 S 300 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, the survey found:
Salt Lake City News Watch

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Salt Lake City station

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.66 if you’re buying diesel in Salt Lake City, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Salt Lake City area went to Costco at 1818 S 300 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.33 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, the survey found:
Salt Lake City News Watch

Work remotely in Salt Lake City — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. SOLAR - REMOTE Customer Support - Post Sale; 2. Call Center Representative - Pharmacy; 3. REMOTE Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 4. Customer Service Representative (REMOTE); 5. Customer Service Rep 2; 6. Customer Service; 7. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 8. Customer Service / Retention Professional (Lindon, UT); 9. Account Representative (Remote); 10. Remote - Associate Sales Agent;