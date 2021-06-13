Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

The lineup: Sports news in Oklahoma City

Posted by 
Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 7 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Oklahoma City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Oklahoma City sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florida / espn.com

Oklahoma Sooners beat Florida State Seminoles 5-1 in Game 3 to win Women's College World Series title

Oklahoma Sooners beat Florida State Seminoles 5-1 in Game 3 to win Women's College World Series title

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Giselle Juarez reemerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners... Read more

Comments
avatar

Now will all the ladies who did not go to church sunday and told their bestie they read the bible

1 like 1 dislike 3 replies

avatar

as once again coach Patti told ou girls ok hit twin turbo turn it up if there gonna beat us they gotta catch us!! fl state unbelievable series you ladies will be back bet on it

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Oklahoma / oklahoman.com

Three reasons why Florida State softball will beat Oklahoma for the WCWS championship

Three reasons why Florida State softball will beat Oklahoma for the WCWS championship

Oklahoma City, Okla -- One more game for all the marbles. The best-of-three Women's College World Series Championship Finals, played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, is through to the winner-take-all third game. The Florida State and Oklahoma softball teams will meet one final time Thursday... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Oklahoma City / sportingnews.com

Thrilling Women's College World Series deserves better than Thursday afternoon winner-take-all start time

Thrilling Women's College World Series deserves better than Thursday afternoon winner-take-all start time

The best, most consistent source of sporting drama the past week has been Oklahoma City, home of the 2021 Women’s College World Series. Wednesday night was no different. The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners were down to their final six outs, trailing 2-1 to Florida State with one runner on first in the sixth inning of Game 2 of a best-of-three championship series, when their best hitter stepped to the plate and took a mighty swing. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Oklahoma City / rivals.com

FSU title dreams dashed in championship game; OU rolls to 5-1 win

FSU title dreams dashed in championship game; OU rolls to 5-1 win

OKLAHOMA CITY -- They made it further than anyone might have predicted. But in the end, Tuesday night's upset of No. 1 Oklahoma was as much as they could muster. In a battle of pitching and defense vs. ball-crushing offense, it was the Sooners' powerful lineup that ruled in Thursday's national championship game -- just like it had all season. Read more

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
210
Followers
225
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Sports#Sports News#Sporting News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Lifestyle wrap: Oklahoma City

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Life in Oklahoma City has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Oklahoma City area, click here.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Oklahoma City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

These Oklahoma City companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Oklahoma City are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 2. Customer Service Rep (Work from Home in OK.); 3. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 4. Customer Service Representative-Remote; 5. Customer Care Associate - Remote (Oklahoma City, OK); 6. Contact Center Representative; 7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 8. Outside Sales / Account Manager; 9. Educational Sales Coordinator (Work from Home); 10. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!;
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Job alert: These jobs are open in Oklahoma City

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Oklahoma City: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. Hiring Immediately | Construction | Avg. $20,000-$30,000 Per Month | Paid Daily | Paid Training; 3. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 4. Outside Sales Representative; 5. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $2860 per week in OK; 6. Wireless Retail Sales Associate - US Cellular - NOW HIRING; 7. Service Advisor Customer Service Preferred; 8. Operations Manager - Oklahoma City, OK; 9. Insurance Sales Representative; 10. Accounts Payable Specialist;
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oklahoma City Voice

Work remotely in Oklahoma City — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Licensed Health Sales Agent - $20/hr - Work from Home; 2. Customer Service Representative - WORK FROM HOME!; 3. Call Center Representative - Remote/WFH; 4. Customer Experience Representative - Remote - Sat-Sun 11p-7:30a, EST; 5. $15-$16 HR Call Center Representative.-OKC-Area starting 5/10; 6. Member Services Representative; 7. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 8. Customer Support Specialist; 9. Remote Call Center Representative; 10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;