The lineup: Sports news in Oklahoma City

LOCAL FAVORITE

Oklahoma Sooners beat Florida State Seminoles 5-1 in Game 3 to win Women's College World Series title OKLAHOMA CITY -- Giselle Juarez reemerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Three reasons why Florida State softball will beat Oklahoma for the WCWS championship Oklahoma City, Okla -- One more game for all the marbles. The best-of-three Women's College World Series Championship Finals, played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, is through to the winner-take-all third game. The Florida State and Oklahoma softball teams will meet one final time Thursday... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Thrilling Women's College World Series deserves better than Thursday afternoon winner-take-all start time The best, most consistent source of sporting drama the past week has been Oklahoma City, home of the 2021 Women’s College World Series. Wednesday night was no different. The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners were down to their final six outs, trailing 2-1 to Florida State with one runner on first in the sixth inning of Game 2 of a best-of-three championship series, when their best hitter stepped to the plate and took a mighty swing. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE