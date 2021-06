Jordan Pickford - 6 out of 10Dealt with everything he had to and alert when called upon by his own players, as when an under-hit Trippier header almost slotted Ante Rebic in on goal.Kyle Walker - 5 out of 10Struggled first half and was loose and careless in possession on more than a few occasions, but set the move leading to Sterling’s goal in motion with an incisive pass into Phillips.John Stones - 7 out of 10The senior partner in central defence given Harry Maguire’s absence, Stones led the line well enough and avoided any lapses of concentration.Tyrone Mings...