What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Raleigh

Cooper expected to announce cash incentives for vaccines RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to unveil a cash incentive plan to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor will update the state's response to the pandemic this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. So far, just 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least...

American Airlines Flight Attendant goes off on rude passengers! American Airlines Flight Attendant goes off on rude passengers after 22 year old black man call white female attendant a fat gorilla and tells her to suck his 🍆. For video use or interviews please contact Brent at 87andpine@gmail.com Check out the new album "Goodbye Carolina" on Spotify, iTunes and many other streaming outlets!

NC bill that would ban abortions on the basis of Down syndrome diagnosis goes to governor RALEIGH -- North Carolina senators approved a bill on Thursday to bar women from getting abortions on the basis of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is unlikely to sign it, having rejected previous anti-abortion restrictions. Abortion rights...

