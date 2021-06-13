Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Raleigh

Posted by 
Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 7 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) Life in Raleigh has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Raleigh area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Raleigh / witn.com

Cooper expected to announce cash incentives for vaccines

Cooper expected to announce cash incentives for vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to unveil a cash incentive plan to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor will update the state’s response to the pandemic this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. So far, just 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least... Read more

Comments
avatar

They are absolutely desperate to get people to take this poison. And why?? There must be something else in it.

1 like

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Charlotte / youtube.com

American Airlines Flight Attendant goes off on rude passengers!

American Airlines Flight Attendant goes off on rude passengers!

American Airlines Flight Attendant goes off on rude passengers after 22 year old black man call white female attendant a fat gorilla and tells her to suck his 🍆. For video use or interviews please contact Brent at 87andpine@gmail.com Check out the new album “Goodbye Carolina” on Spotify, iTunes and many other streaming outlets! Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
North Carolina / abc11.com

NC bill that would ban abortions on the basis of Down syndrome diagnosis goes to governor

NC bill that would ban abortions on the basis of Down syndrome diagnosis goes to governor

RALEIGH -- North Carolina senators approved a bill on Thursday to bar women from getting abortions on the basis of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is unlikely to sign it, having rejected previous anti-abortion restrictions. Abortion rights... Read more

Comments
avatar

yall want control over everyone and everything huh.. good luck! this is over the line...what do i have to eat tonight and at what time? you gonna pay for that right? lol ubsurd

5 likes

avatar

so when the mother give them up at birth, who will take care of them? your over crowded, under funded system that has minimal foster homes and minimal adopters due to your state and federal red tape!!!

5 likes

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
North Carolina / wxii12.com

North Carolina: Gov. Cooper plans to create cash drawing to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, report says

North Carolina: Gov. Cooper plans to create cash drawing to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to roll out a new cash-drawing incentive in an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Raleigh's NBC affiliate, WRAL News. WRAL reported that the program would be modeled after drawings in Ohio and several other states,... Read more

Comments
avatar

The vaccination is no vaccination it’s a killer. No reason in the world have have a vaccination that’s really not a vaccination at all and not FDA approved. It was for an emergency, period. That emergency is over with so use the Nurenberg code and protect yourself against the jab.

3 likes

avatar

If the gym is so good and so needed why would you need all the incentives to take it? You’ll die in two years, you could die immediately

3 likes

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
125
Followers
222
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

These houses are for sale in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) Looking for a house in Raleigh? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

Start immediately with these jobs in Raleigh

These companies in Raleigh are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Customer Service Representative - Remote; 2. Customer Support Engineer; 3. Remote Call Center Representative; 4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Durham, NC; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Work from Home, Great Sales Opportunity; 8. Service Advisors Work from Home - $14.25/ hour + Incentive;
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

No experience necessary — Raleigh companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. Entry Level Customer Service 4. Entry Level Account Management 5. Appointment Setter - $20/hr 6. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service Specialist Needed; 2. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 3. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 4. Remote Office Assistant; 5. *REMOTE WORK*Customer Service Representative; 6. Bilingual Medical Customer Service Representative - Remote; 7. Client Services Representative - can be remote; 8. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Durham, NC; 9. Customer Support Engineer; 10. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter;
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Raleigh News Watch

Work remotely in Raleigh — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Independent Financial Services Representative - leads, GROWTH!; 2. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 3. Insurance Representative - Sales - Remote / Office; 4. Client Service Representative (Virtual Interview Work from Home); 5. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 6. Customer Service Representative "Work from Home"; 7. Inbound Customer Support/Sales Representative Work From Home; 8. Bilingual Medical Customer Service Representative - Remote; 9. Remote Call Center Representative; 10. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;