Your Birmingham lifestyle news

Poor Man’s Kitchen aims for ‘cheap, quick and really good’ food in Avondale
On the late-night dining scene in Birmingham, the legendary Marty’s burger has ruled supreme. But there’s a new contender in town -- a scrappy upstart that aims to serve crave-worthy food in the Avondale entertainment district. Say hello to Poor Man’s Kitchen, a “mini-restaurant” founded by Secret Stages organizer Jon... Read more
This is really great. Bham actually needs more eateries that has late nite hours. There are a great number of people employed with non traditional hours.
UAB meets needs of campus, community, state and beyond during pandemic
A day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, the University of Alabama System made immediate plans to transition to online or alternative instruction and remote work at all three campuses. Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency, and UAB Hospital prepared patient surge plans and implemented visitor restrictions. Read more
These 6 Birmingham-made spirits will amp up your cocktails—cheers!
Nothing screams summer more than sipping a refreshing cocktail on your patio. If you want to test your own mixology skills while supporting local, check out these six Birmingham-made spirits. 1. Redmont Distilling Co. Did you know Charles Barkley owns a Birmingham spirit distillery? Redmont Distilling Co. distills Redmont Vodka... Read more
Congressman Aderholt: Check your passport before you travel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With more of the world opening up and more people traveling, Congressman Robert Aderholt said people need to remember to check their passports before booking international travel. You want to make sure your passport is still valid before booking international travel. Also, applying for a new... Read more