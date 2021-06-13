Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Your Birmingham lifestyle news

Birmingham Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Poor Man's Kitchen aims for 'cheap, quick and really good' food in Avondale

On the late-night dining scene in Birmingham, the legendary Marty's burger has ruled supreme. But there's a new contender in town -- a scrappy upstart that aims to serve crave-worthy food in the Avondale entertainment district. Say hello to Poor Man's Kitchen, a "mini-restaurant" founded by Secret Stages organizer Jon...

This is really great. Bham actually needs more eateries that has late nite hours. There are a great number of people employed with non traditional hours.

UAB meets needs of campus, community, state and beyond during pandemic

A day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, the University of Alabama System made immediate plans to transition to online or alternative instruction and remote work at all three campuses. Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency, and UAB Hospital prepared patient surge plans and implemented visitor restrictions.

These 6 Birmingham-made spirits will amp up your cocktails—cheers!

Nothing screams summer more than sipping a refreshing cocktail on your patio. If you want to test your own mixology skills while supporting local, check out these six Birmingham-made spirits. 1. Redmont Distilling Co. Did you know Charles Barkley owns a Birmingham spirit distillery? Redmont Distilling Co. distills Redmont Vodka...

Congressman Aderholt: Check your passport before you travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With more of the world opening up and more people traveling, Congressman Robert Aderholt said people need to remember to check their passports before booking international travel. You want to make sure your passport is still valid before booking international travel. Also, applying for a new...

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Birmingham Bulletin

Events on the Birmingham calendar

1. A Dark Moon Circle: That Was Then, This Is Now; 2. 2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5; 3. Reiki Workshop for Self Love + Empowerment; 4. TAKE's 4th Annual LGBTQ+ Community Service Awards & Gala; 5. Outgoing/Incoming Branch Director Event (In-Person)
Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham events coming up

1. 2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5; 2. Birmingham Tattoo Convention; 3. Melanin and Mimosa; 4. Walk With Me | Birmingham, AL | Outreach; 5. Alabama Queens With Curves Fashion & Hair Show
Birmingham Bulletin

Local price review shows diesel prices around Birmingham

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.92 if you're buying diesel in Birmingham, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Birmingham area went to Shell at 3020 12Th Ave North, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.66, at Shell at 4012 Airport Hwy, the survey found:
Birmingham Bulletin

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sports Marketing Assistant; 2. Work Remotely - Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 3. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 4. ​Customer Experience Representative - Remote, Mon-Fri 5:30a-2p, EST; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote); 7. Remote Call Center Specialist!; 8. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 9. Remote Call Center Representative; 10. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home