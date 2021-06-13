Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 7 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Life in Indianapolis has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Indiana / wpta21.com

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA21) - State health officials are confident that community-led COVID-19 testing networks across the state will allow them to shut down OptumServe Health Services sites by June 30. During the height of the pandemic, the Indiana State Department of Health teamed up with Optum to provide free testing to... Read more

Indianapolis / cbs4indy.com

INDIANAPOLIS– Some employees are responding to IU Health’s mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting September 1st, employees must be fully vaccinated or be terminated unless they’re approved for an exemption or deferral. Many are wondering if this is legal. Stephanie Hahn, an employment law attorney, says employers do have the... Read more

How libel are the employers if that employee has complications from thevaccine? Especially if those employees have no previous underlying conditions? Concerns are that this is a new "vaccine " ànd there is no way of knowing what to expect down the road, there will unlikely be the ability tò correct the damage.These people have legitimate concerns.

This is nothing more than a continuation of the disgusting precedence of an employer owning your lives.They are part of the overbearing establishment. If enough people collectively had the balls, they could put an end to the bullsh*t. But everyone fears being made an example.

Indiana / nwitimes.com

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Health will close state-sponsored coronavirus testing program at the end of the month, delegating future tests to pharmacies, community clinics and local health departments, officials announced Thursday. The COVID-19 testing sites run by state contractor OptumServe Health Services will end June 30. An... Read more

Indianapolis / nashvilleherald.com

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub announced today that it has entered into a lease agreement for an eighth company-operated Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant, its flagship pizzeria concept. The newest location will be in the North-central area of Indianapolis on the highly populated and trafficked 86th Street corridor just west of Meridian Street. The location is projected to open during the third quarter of 2021. Read more

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

