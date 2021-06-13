What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Indianapolis
Indiana to close OptumServe COVID-19 testing sites statewide
INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA21) - State health officials are confident that community-led COVID-19 testing networks across the state will allow them to shut down OptumServe Health Services sites by June 30. During the height of the pandemic, the Indiana State Department of Health teamed up with Optum to provide free testing to... Read more
Can employers require COVID-19 vaccine? Law experts respond
INDIANAPOLIS– Some employees are responding to IU Health’s mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting September 1st, employees must be fully vaccinated or be terminated unless they’re approved for an exemption or deferral. Many are wondering if this is legal. Stephanie Hahn, an employment law attorney, says employers do have the... Read more
How libel are the employers if that employee has complications from thevaccine? Especially if those employees have no previous underlying conditions? Concerns are that this is a new "vaccine " ànd there is no way of knowing what to expect down the road, there will unlikely be the ability tò correct the damage.These people have legitimate concerns.
This is nothing more than a continuation of the disgusting precedence of an employer owning your lives.They are part of the overbearing establishment. If enough people collectively had the balls, they could put an end to the bullsh*t. But everyone fears being made an example.
Indiana health officials closing state's virus testing sites
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Health will close state-sponsored coronavirus testing program at the end of the month, delegating future tests to pharmacies, community clinics and local health departments, officials announced Thursday. The COVID-19 testing sites run by state contractor OptumServe Health Services will end June 30. An... Read more
Noble Roman's to Open New Craft Pizza & Pub in North-Central Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub announced today that it has entered into a lease agreement for an eighth company-operated Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant, its flagship pizzeria concept. The newest location will be in the North-central area of Indianapolis on the highly populated and trafficked 86th Street corridor just west of Meridian Street. The location is projected to open during the third quarter of 2021. Read more