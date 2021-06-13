Cancel
Omaha, NE

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Omaha

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 7 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Omaha / ketv.com

'It took a lot of failures': Millard family wants answers after son with autism wanders away from school unnoticed

OMAHA, Neb. — A Millard couple wants to know how their 7-year-old son who has autism was able to walk away from summer school unnoticed. The boy was scheduled to board the bus after class but never got on. He's home safe but the family says the district needs to... Read more

The parents need to stay focused on what?? The school is responsible for their child, that has autism, to make that child is on the bus. The people at the school need to stay focused on the children!

Omaha / ketv.com

Mountain lion advocates ask Nebraskans to help stop Game and Parks mountain lion hunt

OMAHA, Neb. — A California-based organization,the Mountain Lion Foundation, is reaching out to Nebraskans to help stop the mountain lion hunt next year. The organization posted to Facebook on Wednesday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you... Read more

😂😂😂 people not from here telling us how to run our state. I’m from north western nebraska originally and they will be a problem in the near future. Plenty around to hunt if it’s controlled the way it is

it's not going to change and hasn't scents Maroney got them to be unwatchable, that's to bad for everyone,be safe and have a great day 🤭🤔🙊🙉🙈

Omaha / el-perico.com

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be part of Saturday's Cinco De Mayo festivities

Alongside the traditional Cinco de Mayo celebrations happening in South Omaha this weekend, community members will have the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 vaccination. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, anyone 18 and older can visit El Centro de la Comunidad Maya Pixan Ixim, located at the front of Plaza de la Raza at 4913 S. 25 St., to get a free vaccination. Read more

Omaha / youtube.com

Geno's Bar & Grill | Episode 15

Geno's Bar & Grill is a casual place to meet friends, relax, watch the game, or just grab a bite to eat. You'll find delicious food, a full bar, keno, darts, foosball, Golden Tee, and more. Patrons can watch the sports of their choice on one of the 12 TVs and their menu is designed to satisfy any appetite. Choose from buffalo wings, bar snacks, steaks, salads, burgers, sandwiches and more. Find out why so many call Geno's Bar & Grill their "Home Away From Home." Geno's Bar & Grill 3821 N 167th Ct, Omaha, NE 68116 https://www.genosbar.com/ https://www.facebook.com/GenosBarandGrill/ (402) 505-8085 If you have a bar you'd like us to add to the tour, please contact us today! tacoride@gmail.com Read more

Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

