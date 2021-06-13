Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Omaha
'It took a lot of failures': Millard family wants answers after son with autism wanders away from school unnoticed
OMAHA, Neb. — A Millard couple wants to know how their 7-year-old son who has autism was able to walk away from summer school unnoticed. The boy was scheduled to board the bus after class but never got on. He's home safe but the family says the district needs to... Read more
The parents need to stay focused on what?? The school is responsible for their child, that has autism, to make that child is on the bus. The people at the school need to stay focused on the children!
Mountain lion advocates ask Nebraskans to help stop Game and Parks mountain lion hunt
OMAHA, Neb. — A California-based organization,the Mountain Lion Foundation, is reaching out to Nebraskans to help stop the mountain lion hunt next year. The organization posted to Facebook on Wednesday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you... Read more
😂😂😂 people not from here telling us how to run our state. I’m from north western nebraska originally and they will be a problem in the near future. Plenty around to hunt if it’s controlled the way it is
it's not going to change and hasn't scents Maroney got them to be unwatchable, that's to bad for everyone,be safe and have a great day 🤭🤔🙊🙉🙈
Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be part of Saturday’s Cinco De Mayo festivities
Alongside the traditional Cinco de Mayo celebrations happening in South Omaha this weekend, community members will have the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 vaccination. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, anyone 18 and older can visit El Centro de la Comunidad Maya Pixan Ixim, located at the front of Plaza de la Raza at 4913 S. 25 St., to get a free vaccination. Read more
Geno's Bar & Grill | Episode 15
