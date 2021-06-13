Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Omaha

(OMAHA, NE) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

'It took a lot of failures': Millard family wants answers after son with autism wanders away from school unnoticed OMAHA, Neb. — A Millard couple wants to know how their 7-year-old son who has autism was able to walk away from summer school unnoticed. The boy was scheduled to board the bus after class but never got on. He's home safe but the family says the district needs to... Read more

Mountain lion advocates ask Nebraskans to help stop Game and Parks mountain lion hunt OMAHA, Neb. — A California-based organization,the Mountain Lion Foundation, is reaching out to Nebraskans to help stop the mountain lion hunt next year. The organization posted to Facebook on Wednesday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you... Read more

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be part of Saturday’s Cinco De Mayo festivities Alongside the traditional Cinco de Mayo celebrations happening in South Omaha this weekend, community members will have the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 vaccination. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, anyone 18 and older can visit El Centro de la Comunidad Maya Pixan Ixim, located at the front of Plaza de la Raza at 4913 S. 25 St., to get a free vaccination. Read more

