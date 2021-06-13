Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

CNMI wishes Jericho good luck

By Mark Rabago
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer CNMI national player Jericho Cruz maybe playing for Guam now, but this hasn’t stopped his former teammate in the CNMI national team and one of his first basketball coaches from cheering for the 6’1 NLEX star in the Philippine Basketball Association. Cruz and the Guam men’s national basketball team...

www.saipantribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#Adamson University#Nlex#Marpac#Commonwealth#Rba#The Garapan Rollers#Saipan#Mvp#U12#U14#Pba Draft#The G Rollers#Fiba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Philippines
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
BasketballSaipan Tribune

‘Win against HK for CNMI, Guam’

He may have Guam emblazoned across his chest, but Jericho Cruz said his 25-point, 7-assist, 4-rebound performance in the U.S. territory’s impressive 103-82 victory over Hong Kong last Sunday was also dedicated to his home islands of the Northern Marianas. “I’m doing this for the island of Saipan and Guam,”...
HealthSaipan Tribune

70% of CNMI adult population gets 1st dose

The CNMI recently hit a milestone last week, with 70% of its eligible adult population having already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, well ahead of the goal of President Joe Biden to have at least 70% of eligible Americans have their first dose by July 4. The...
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

Torres: ARPA will propel CNMI to the 21st century

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig presented Friday details of how the CNMI government plans to spend over $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding it will get—a plan that, according to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, was developed through a whole-of-government approach to provide the resources for a better Commonwealth.
Societymvariety.com

CNMI-Philippine Friendship Day

Philippine Honorary Consul to the CNMI Glicerio Eli DM Arago and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, seated front row, hold the official copy of the CNMI-Philippine Friendship Proclamation signed by the governor on Saturday to mark the 123rd anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence in the Marianas High School cafeteria. CNMI officials — among them the governor, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, Board of Education Chairman Andrew L. Orsini — as well as Bishop Ryan Jimenez, Japan Consul Kazuhiko Ono and Tan Holdings CEO Jerry Tan joined Filipino community members in celebrating the occasion.
Public Healthmvariety.com

CNMI Community Vulnerability Level: from Blue to Green

THE CNMI will move to Community Vulnerability Level Green beginning today, June 18, 2021, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force announced yesterday. The Commonwealth was previously on Level Blue. The other levels are Yellow, Orange and Red. According to the governor’s office, Community Vulnerability Level Green...
Public HealthSaipan Tribune

CNMI now at Level Green

Effective today, June 18, 2021, the CNMI will move to Level Green in the five-color Community Vulnerability risk scale. Level Green corresponds to a COVID-19 Rating between 1.80 and 2.00 or greater. At this level, the levels of positive cases for COVID-19 and the risk to public health are low as long as points of entry mitigation continues as necessary and until the governor rescinds the emergency declaration for the Commonwealth.