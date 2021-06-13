CNMI wishes Jericho good luck

Effective today, June 18, 2021, the CNMI will move to Level Green in the five-color Community Vulnerability risk scale. Level Green corresponds to a COVID-19 Rating between 1.80 and 2.00 or greater. At this level, the levels of positive cases for COVID-19 and the risk to public health are low as long as points of entry mitigation continues as necessary and until the governor rescinds the emergency declaration for the Commonwealth.