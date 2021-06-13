Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Sports lineup: Who's winning in Bakersfield

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 7 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bakersfield area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bakersfield sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

bakersfield.com

Drillers fall in D-I girls basketball title game

Drillers fall in D-I girls basketball title game

Bakersfield High’s three-year reign as Central Section girls basketball champion came to an end Thursday afternoon when the Drillers ran out of gas in the second half in Santa Maria. No. 2-seed Righetti took control of a close game midway through the third quarter and pulled away for a 55-38... Read more

bakersfield.com

Garces' Buckey wins Mayor's Trophy

Garces' Buckey wins Mayor's Trophy

Zach Buckey thought he was running a simple Thursday-morning errand. After having breakfast with his girlfriend Alexia Drulias, the pair headed to Garces Memorial High School, where they'd both been star athletes. Drulias said the reason for the trip was to return a canvas photo of when she and her sister Anastasia won a 2016 Central Section doubles tennis championship. Read more

santamariatimes.com

CHAMPS: Righetti rolls to CIF championship in rout of Bakersfield

CHAMPS: Righetti rolls to CIF championship in rout of Bakersfield

Thursday's championship game was close after the second quarter. It was not close after the third. Righetti's girls basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from Bakersfield High and win the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship at Pioneer Valley High School Thursday afternoon, winning 55-38. Righetti,... Read more

bakersfield.com

ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

