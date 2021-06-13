Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bakersfield area.

Drillers fall in D-I girls basketball title game Bakersfield High's three-year reign as Central Section girls basketball champion came to an end Thursday afternoon when the Drillers ran out of gas in the second half in Santa Maria. No. 2-seed Righetti took control of a close game midway through the third quarter and pulled away for a 55-38...

Garces' Buckey wins Mayor's Trophy Zach Buckey thought he was running a simple Thursday-morning errand. After having breakfast with his girlfriend Alexia Drulias, the pair headed to Garces Memorial High School, where they'd both been star athletes. Drulias said the reason for the trip was to return a canvas photo of when she and her sister Anastasia won a 2016 Central Section doubles tennis championship.

