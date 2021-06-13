Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Lifestyle wrap: Colorado Springs

Posted by 
Colorado Springs News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Colorado Springs, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Colorado / eminetra.com

Who won the first 5 COVID scholarships in Colorado’s vaccine drive? – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-06-10 14:27:39 – Colorado Governor Jared Polis has announced the first five winners of a $ 50,000 scholarship in a program designed to encourage students to vaccinate with COVID-19. The state offers a total of 25 scholarships and a $ 1 million lottery program for five adults who have taken at least one shot. Read more

Colorado Springs / krdo.com

Duct tape prom dress: High school student in running for $10,000 scholarship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Avalon Plaisted, a Coronado High School student is in the running for a $10,000 scholarship for making her prom dress from duct tape. She's one of several contestants who joined, Stuck at Prom, a challenge where students create and wear their own prom outfits made entirely from Duck Tape for The post Duct tape prom dress: High school student in running for $10,000 scholarship appeared first on KRDO. Read more

avatar

our class graduating at 2021 the king and queen had duct tape dresses and suit

3 likes 1 reply

avatar

So incredible! The dress the high schoolers make over the years in this contest are UNBELIEVABLE!!!

1 like

Colorado Springs / kktv.com

Therapy dogs allowed back inside Colorado Springs hospital; helping hospital staff cope with difficult pandemic year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Therapy dogs are finally allowed back inside a local hospital, helping nurses, doctors and hospital staff cope with a difficult year. The pet therapy program at Penrose Hospital has been around since about 1998, and began with about 3 dogs. Now, the program has grown to about 28 dogs who visit the hospital every week. Read more

avatar

God bless dogs! My pitbull Lily makes life so much better. And, pitbulls really ARE nanny dogs. Lily is always reading me, if not ok, she's there kicking tears from my face, she knows if I'm happy or sad.

Colorado Springs / kktv.com

Penrose EMS suspends service due to lack of staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Penrose Fire Department announced Thursday that Penrose EMS will be suspending ambulances services by July 4th. In a post on social media, PFD says that they do not have enough staff to continue servicing the Penrose residential and surrounding areas. They’re also asking the community to refer people with an EMT certification or higher that may want to volunteer to keep the service available. Read more

Colorado Springs, CO
With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) According to Colorado Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5050 N Nevada Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Conoco at 1402 Harrison Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Colorado Springs

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Colorado Springs: 1. INSURANCE SALES REPRESENTATIVE - NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED; 2. Sales - General Outbound Sales Experience Required; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1,400-$1,600/Wk + $2.5k Sign-On; 4. Work From Home, No Cold Calling; 5. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE; 6. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $1,990 per week; 7. Project Safety; 8. District Manager; 9. Craftsman - Handyman / FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE - FT & Part-Time Available; 10. Restaurant Assistant General Manager -Fountain;
Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Colorado Springs

Check out these Colorado Springs-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 2. Contact Center Rep Associate; 3. PART-TIME Customer Service Team Member; 4. Outerwear Sales Associate; 5. Sales Support Specialist; 6. Part Time Sales Associate SP; 7. Receiving Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Cooks, Maintenance, Summer Laundry & Cleaning Positions; 9. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr;
Ready for a change? These Colorado Springs jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Colorado Springs: 1. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 2. Entry Level - Sales / Customer Service / Immediate Hire; 3. Business Opportunity! Work From Home! No Financial Investment!; 4. Shop and Field Mechanics; 5. Craftsman - Handyman / FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE - FT & Part-Time Available; 6. Assistant Store Manager; 7. Hospital Security Officer $1000 Hiring Bonus!; 8. Administrative Assistant; 9. Sales - Outbound Experience Required; 10. Sales / Customer Service;
Colorado Springs gas at $1.96 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Colorado Springs area offering savings of $2.04 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kum & Go at 4512 Austin Bluffs Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.96 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Diamond Shamrock at 2455 Arlington Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.0.