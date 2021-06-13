Lifestyle wrap: Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Colorado Springs, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Who won the first 5 COVID scholarships in Colorado’s vaccine drive? – Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-06-10 14:27:39 – Colorado Governor Jared Polis has announced the first five winners of a $ 50,000 scholarship in a program designed to encourage students to vaccinate with COVID-19. The state offers a total of 25 scholarships and a $ 1 million lottery program for five adults who have taken at least one shot. Read more
Duct tape prom dress: High school student in running for $10,000 scholarship
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Avalon Plaisted, a Coronado High School student is in the running for a $10,000 scholarship for making her prom dress from duct tape. She's one of several contestants who joined, Stuck at Prom, a challenge where students create and wear their own prom outfits made entirely from Duck Tape for The post Duct tape prom dress: High school student in running for $10,000 scholarship appeared first on KRDO. Read more
our class graduating at 2021 the king and queen had duct tape dresses and suit
So incredible! The dress the high schoolers make over the years in this contest are UNBELIEVABLE!!!
Therapy dogs allowed back inside Colorado Springs hospital; helping hospital staff cope with difficult pandemic year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Therapy dogs are finally allowed back inside a local hospital, helping nurses, doctors and hospital staff cope with a difficult year. The pet therapy program at Penrose Hospital has been around since about 1998, and began with about 3 dogs. Now, the program has grown to about 28 dogs who visit the hospital every week. Read more
God bless dogs! My pitbull Lily makes life so much better. And, pitbulls really ARE nanny dogs. Lily is always reading me, if not ok, she's there kicking tears from my face, she knows if I'm happy or sad.
Penrose EMS suspends service due to lack of staff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Penrose Fire Department announced Thursday that Penrose EMS will be suspending ambulances services by July 4th. In a post on social media, PFD says that they do not have enough staff to continue servicing the Penrose residential and surrounding areas. They’re also asking the community to refer people with an EMT certification or higher that may want to volunteer to keep the service available. Read more