Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Washington

Posted by 
Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 7 days ago

(WASHINGTON, DC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Washington area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Washington / youtube.com

The Washington DC Championship (St. John's vs. Gtown Prep)

The Washington DC Championship (St. John's vs. Gtown Prep)

The table has been set as the top (2) teams from the District will face-off in the ultimate Championship event. St. John's from the WCAC takes on IAC powerhouse Georgetown Prep in the inaugural Championship event. Join ESPN's Booker Corrigan and Chris Gunkle on the call! Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Washington / wtop.com

US Capitol Police officer Goodman to throw ceremonial first pitch at Nats game

US Capitol Police officer Goodman to throw ceremonial first pitch at Nats game

U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who diverted rioters away from lawmakers during the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, will receive a special recognition provided by the Washington Nationals. Goodman will throw the ceremonial first pitch on June 18 before the Nationals’ series opener against the New York... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Washington / ussoccerplayers.com

Taking stock of the USMNT’s tactical identity after Concacaf Nations League

Taking stock of the USMNT’s tactical identity after Concacaf Nations League

By Charles Boehm – WASHINGTON, DC (Jun 11, 2021) US Soccer Players – Before Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League final, the last time the USMNT played Mexico was in September of 2019. That was a high-profile friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Back then, coach Gregg Berhalter insisted on building play out of the back despite El Tri’s fierce high press. The result was a 3-0 Mexico win keyed by the mistakes they forced. It came just a few weeks after the two sides played out a tight, balanced Gold Cup final that Mexico won 1-0. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Washington / crossingbroad.com

BetMGM Washington DC Launches, Get $600 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM Washington DC Launches, Get $600 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM Washington DC is now live, officially joining a growing list of states that have recently launched the popular online sports betting platform. With the official launch of BetMGM Washington D.C., new players can sign up anywhere for the BetMGM app. Upon entering a two-block radius of Nationals Park, bettors can than formally lock in their wagers on any sporting event and get up to a $600 risk-free bet promo when doing so. Read more

Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
118
Followers
237
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Washington events calendar

1. Walking Tour: Mark Twain in Washington, D.C.; 2. Mirror Saturdays ; 3. Gold x Platinum x Diamond : Plaques from Hip-Hop Legends; 4. Comedy Sunday at The Shaw Garden with Al Goodwin and tasty treats!; 5. #FirstWeBrunch SUNDAYS @HARLOT DC;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. Life Insurance Agent; 4. Sales Representative; 5. Store Management Opportunities in Olney, Maryland; 6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 7. Warehouse Attendant - Earn up to $18.50/hr; 8. Delivery Associate DMD9 Washington, DC (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 9. Office Services Associate; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Vaccine database: Washington sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Washington: 1. 2202 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 678-6010; 2. 1117 10th St NW (202) 326-1401; 3. 3240 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 584-5700; 4. 661 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (202) 543-3305; 5. 845 Bladensburg Rd NE (202) 397-2600; 6. 1199 Vermont Ave NW (202) 628-0720; 7. 5227 Georgia Ave NW (202) 723-5811; 8. 1755 Columbia Rd NW (202) 234-8601; 9. 2834 Alabama Ave SE (202) 582-4800; 10. 2350 Washington Pl NE (202) 635-8520; 11. 128 130 Kennedy St NW (202) 829-3235; 12. 2226 Wisconsin Ave (202) 944-8671; 13. 435 8th St NW (202) 783-4293; 14. 3031 14th St NW (202) 332-4865; 15. 2129 14th Street, North West (202) 299-0138; 16. 1000 U St NW (202) 518-2978; 17. 1100 New Jersey Ave SE (202) 488-2364; 18. 645 H St NE (202) 544-1878; 19. 804 Maine Ave SW (202) 488-1428; 20. 1515 New York Ave NE (202) 269-0005; 21. 7828 Georgia Ave NW (202) 882-1132; 22. 1506 21st St NW (202) 818-8070; 23. 326 East Capitol St NE (202) 543-4400; 24. 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE (202) 503-3610; 25. 1400 7th St NW 202-238-0181; 26. 300 H St NE 202-548-5101; 27. 1050 Brentwood Rd NE 202-281-3901; 28. 1345 Park Rd NW 202-777-1078; 29. 1535 Alabama Ave SE 202-610-6450; 30. 1631 Kalorama Rd NW (202) 299-0874; 31. 1350 Potomac Ave SE (202) 544-1613; 32. 1201 First St NE (202) 589-0127; 33. 401 M St SE (202) 554-2076; 34. 1841 Columbia Rd NW (202) 795-9711; 35. 3001 P St NW (202) 337-4100; 36. 6500 Piney Branch Rd NW 202-723-5612; 37. 2845 Alabama Ave SE 202-575-7527; 38. 490 L St NW 202-719-2439; 39. 3830 Georgia Ave NW 202-722-4067; 40. 1100 4th St SW 202-719-2500; 41. 1855 Wisconsin Ave NW 202-333-6048; 42. 415 14th St SE 202-920-5875; 43. 1747 Columbia Rd NW 202-667-2080; 44. 1601 Maryland Ave NE 202-398-6900; 45. 5545 Connecticut Ave NW 202-364-0320; 46. 1217 22nd St NW 202-776-9084; 47. 801 7th St NW 202-789-5345; 48. 1155 F St NW #975 202-969-8814; 49. 1306 U St NW 202-328-8761; 50. 1815 Connecticut Ave NW 202-332-1718; 51. 3301 New Mexico Ave NW 202-966-4900; 52. 5929 Georgia Ave NW 202-719-3770;
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 3. Administrative Assistant, Law Firm- $45K- Washington, DC; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $215,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every 2 Weeks - Earn Up to $1,995/Week; 8. SALARY PAID OTR COMPANY DRIVER **PAY INCREASED**; 9. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome; 10. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week;
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

The lineup: Sports news in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Voice

Trending lifestyle headlines in Washington

(WASHINGTON, DC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Washington, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Dubuque Journal

Top Dubuque sports news

(DUBUQUE, IA) Dubuque-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Voice

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Washington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Washington: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 3. Sales Representative - Fairfax, VA; 4. Client Specialist; 5. Lead Development Rep; 6. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Delivery Associate - DLD7 Washington, DC (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 8. Deli Supervisor; 9. Drive with Gopuff - Earn up to $20/hour!; 10. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly;
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Washington

(WASHINGTON, DC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Washington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.