Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Washington

The Washington DC Championship (St. John's vs. Gtown Prep) The table has been set as the top (2) teams from the District will face-off in the ultimate Championship event. St. John's from the WCAC takes on IAC powerhouse Georgetown Prep in the inaugural Championship event. Join ESPN's Booker Corrigan and Chris Gunkle on the call! Read more

US Capitol Police officer Goodman to throw ceremonial first pitch at Nats game U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who diverted rioters away from lawmakers during the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, will receive a special recognition provided by the Washington Nationals. Goodman will throw the ceremonial first pitch on June 18 before the Nationals’ series opener against the New York... Read more

Taking stock of the USMNT’s tactical identity after Concacaf Nations League By Charles Boehm – WASHINGTON, DC (Jun 11, 2021) US Soccer Players – Before Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League final, the last time the USMNT played Mexico was in September of 2019. That was a high-profile friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Back then, coach Gregg Berhalter insisted on building play out of the back despite El Tri’s fierce high press. The result was a 3-0 Mexico win keyed by the mistakes they forced. It came just a few weeks after the two sides played out a tight, balanced Gold Cup final that Mexico won 1-0. Read more

