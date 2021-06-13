Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Milwaukee

Posted by 
Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Milwaukee / youtube.com

LIVE: COVID-19 pandemic & vaccine update from Milwaukee city & county leaders: wisn.com/coronavirus

LIVE: COVID-19 pandemic & vaccine update from Milwaukee city & county leaders: wisn.com/coronavirus

Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Milwaukee / fox6now.com

Honor Flights return in August, grounded over a year

Honor Flights return in August, grounded over a year

MILWAUKEE - After roughly a year and a half of being grounded, the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight has been cleared for takeoff. "The Honor Flight Network is really the ones who have been watching the guidelines," said Paula Nelson, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. "We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that this is Honor Flight as usual, but there will be some changes. We will have to follow the guidelines as required by the airports, the airlines and even some of the parks in D.C. may require masking and things like that." Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Milwaukee / shepherdexpress.com

Kegel’s Inn Partners with War Memorial for Beer Garden

Kegel’s Inn Partners with War Memorial for Beer Garden

This summer, Milwaukeeans will be able to enjoy refreshing food and drinks with a view of the lakefront unlike any other. On Thursday, Kegel’s Inn and the War Memorial Center announced the launch of The Beer Garden at The War Memorial Center, which will run from July 2 through early October. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Milwaukee / bizjournals.com

Funky Fresh, A Goodman's Desserts chart growth: Neighborhood Achievers

Funky Fresh, A Goodman's Desserts chart growth: Neighborhood Achievers

Neighborhood Achievers is a monthly feature highlighting companies owned by people of color or ethnically diverse individuals who are making moves in their neighborhoods around Milwaukee. Read more

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
163
Followers
240
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Dispatch

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Milwaukee, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Milwaukee area went to Pick 'n Save at 6760 W National Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at G.P.C. Quik Mart at 3115 W Fond Du Lac Ave, the survey found:
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Dispatch

These houses are for sale in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Looking for a house in Milwaukee? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Dispatch

Rainy forecast for Milwaukee? Jump on it!

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Milwaukee Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Dispatch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Milwaukee

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Milwaukee: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $71,500/Year - Drop and Hook Freight; 2. Package Delivery Driver; 3. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE; 4. Outside Sales Representative; 5. Registered Nurse | RN | IR (Contract); 6. Wireless Retail Sales Associate - US Cellular - NOW HIRING; 7. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive; 8. Shipping and Receiving Associate; 9. Drive with Gopuff - Earn up to $23/hour!; 10. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Non CDL Home Daily;