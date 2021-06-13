Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Lifestyle wrap: Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 7 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Buffalo / wktv.com

Shortage wrecks havoc in city known for wings

Shortage wrecks havoc in city known for wings

BUFFALO, New York (The Buffalo News) -- Greg Syposs got sticker shock last month when he ordered his usual tray of pizza and 30 wings. The meal for his family of seven usually cost $53 but had jumped to $63. "I was a bit surprised," the Niagara Falls resident said. Read more

avatar

Wings are just too expensive to go out and get now. When my family wants wings we just fry them ourselves now. Still good😁

Buffalo / youtube.com

Summer beauty tips

Summer beauty tips

Summer beauty tips Read more

Erie County / buffalonews.com

How scientists are testing for Covid in the bowels of Erie County

How scientists are testing for Covid in the bowels of Erie County

Since the fall, scientists have been analyzing samples of wastewater taken from sewage treatment plants around Erie County to look for the fragments of the virus that causes Covid-19. And the latest scoop on the poop is great news: For the first time since the testing began, the level of... Read more

Erie County / buffalonews.com

Poloncarz's emergency spending powers terminated as Covid-19 crisis wanes

Poloncarz's emergency spending powers terminated as Covid-19 crisis wanes

The Erie County Legislature on Thursday unanimously voted to terminate the sweeping emergency spending authority it handed to County Executive Mark Poloncarz a year ago, the latest sign that the Covid-19 health crisis is waning and government can start getting back to business as usual. "We got to common ground,... Read more

Buffalo, NY
With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

