Memphis sports lineup: What’s trending

Why Memphis and Ole Miss are targeting Briarcrest backcourt duo Cooper Haynes and Jaye Nash are as tight off the basketball court as they are successful on it. But they're not necessarily a package deal.

Calkins: My genius, foolproof (and highly cynical) plan for hiring Larry Brown Penny Hardaway is reportedly targeting Larry Brown for an assistant coaching job with the Memphis Tigers. Here's how to do that without making things worse with the NCAA.

Ground broken on new Leftwich Tennis Center MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shovels hit the dirt Thursday morning in Audubon Park in Memphis, as ground was broken on the new Leftwich Tennis Center. The $24 million facility, which will be the future home of the Tigers' men's and women's tennis teams, is scheduled to be completed in approximately 18 months.

