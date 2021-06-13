Memphis sports lineup: What’s trending
(MEMPHIS, TN) Memphis-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Why Memphis and Ole Miss are targeting Briarcrest backcourt duo
Cooper Haynes and Jaye Nash are as tight off the basketball court as they are successful on it. But they’re not necessarily a package deal. Read more
Calkins: My genius, foolproof (and highly cynical) plan for hiring Larry Brown
Penny Hardaway is reportedly targeting Larry Brown for an assistant coaching job with the Memphis Tigers. Here’s how to do that without making things worse with the NCAA. Read more
Ground broken on new Leftwich Tennis Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shovels hit the dirt Thursday morning in Audubon Park in Memphis, as ground was broken on the new Leftwich Tennis Center. The $24 million facility, which will be the future home of the Tigers' men's and women's tennis teams, is scheduled to be completed in approximately 18 months. Read more
What a possible College Football Playoff expansion means for Memphis
The playoff field could expand to 12 teams, which will affect Group of Five teams and conferences. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis. Read more