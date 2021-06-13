Cancel
Memphis, TN

Memphis sports lineup: What’s trending

Memphis Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) Memphis-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Memphis / dailymemphian.com

Why Memphis and Ole Miss are targeting Briarcrest backcourt duo

Why Memphis and Ole Miss are targeting Briarcrest backcourt duo

Cooper Haynes and Jaye Nash are as tight off the basketball court as they are successful on it. But they’re not necessarily a package deal. Read more

Memphis / dailymemphian.com

Calkins: My genius, foolproof (and highly cynical) plan for hiring Larry Brown

Calkins: My genius, foolproof (and highly cynical) plan for hiring Larry Brown

Penny Hardaway is reportedly targeting Larry Brown for an assistant coaching job with the Memphis Tigers. Here’s how to do that without making things worse with the NCAA. Read more

Memphis / chatsports.com

Ground broken on new Leftwich Tennis Center

Ground broken on new Leftwich Tennis Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shovels hit the dirt Thursday morning in Audubon Park in Memphis, as ground was broken on the new Leftwich Tennis Center. The $24 million facility, which will be the future home of the Tigers' men's and women's tennis teams, is scheduled to be completed in approximately 18 months. Read more

Memphis / dailymemphian.com

What a possible College Football Playoff expansion means for Memphis

What a possible College Football Playoff expansion means for Memphis

The playoff field could expand to 12 teams, which will affect Group of Five teams and conferences. Johnson is a Memphis native who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016. He's traveled the country covering teams like Syracuse, the Buffalo Bills and the Memphis Grizzlies. He's excited about the opportunity to cover the Tigers and all things in the city of Memphis. Read more

Memphis, TN
With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis calendar: Coming events

1. Memphis - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!; 2. 6th Annual Beale Street Cigar Festival; 3. Private Box w/4 Seats to a Live Performance of "IN REAL LIFE"; 4. 2nd Annual Craft Food & Wine Festival benefiting Church Health; 5. Jonnie W at V3;
Memphis Bulletin

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Memphis

(MEMPHIS, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Memphis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Memphis Bulletin

Trending local news in Memphis

(MEMPHIS, TN) What’s going on in Memphis? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Memphis area, click here.
Memphis Bulletin

NBA Daily Recap 5/31: Clarkson Scores 24 Points as Jazz roll over Grizzlies 120-113

Jazz beat Grizzlies 120-113 on Monday night. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Jazz with 30 points, while Jordan Clarkson contributed 24 points to the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Ja Morant tallied 23 points and 12 assists and Dillon Brooks made 21 points for the Grizzlies. After this game, the Jazz (3-1) made to #1 in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies (3-3) is behind the Jazz by another 1.0 games back and ranked #7 in the same conference.
Memphis Bulletin

NBA Daily Recap 5/26: Jazz pass Grizzlies as Conley Drops Double-double

Jazz led by 20 in the first half and run past Grizzlies 141-129 on Wednesday night. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Jazz with 25 points, while Rudy Gobert contributed 21 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley dropped 20 points and 15 assists in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Ja Morant tallied 47 points and Dillon Brooks made 23 points for the Grizzlies. After this game, the Grizzlies (3-1) ranked #2 in the Western Conference with 0.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (1-1) is behind the Grizzlies by another 1.0 games back and ranked #4 in the same conference.
Memphis Bulletin

NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Brooks Scores 31 Points to help Grizzlies hold off Jazz 112-109

Grizzlies defeated Jazz 112-109 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies with 31 points, while Ja Morant contributed 26 points and Jonas Valanciunas dropped 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Bojan Bogdanovic tallied 29 points and Mike Conley made 22 points and 11 assists for the Jazz. After this game, the Grizzlies (3-0) ranked #2 in the Western Conference with -1.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (0-1) is behind the Grizzlies by another 2.0 games back and ranked #6 in the same conference.