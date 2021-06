Home » Genshin Impact » Genshin Impact 1.6 Hidden Achievements. There are several secret achievements in Genshin Impact Update 1.6, and all of them are connected to the new Waverider boat that you can sail around the islands. Some of them are so simple that it’s impossible to miss them. Just play the quests, and you’ll probably be fine. However, there are a few of these that are tricky. That’s why we’ve put together our Genshin Impact 1.6 Hidden Achievements guide to show you what the achievements are and how to get them.