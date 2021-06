The debut film of writer-producer-director Jill Gevargizian The Stylist is another one of those horror films that started out as a short film ala Lights Out or Come Play before being expanded to feature length. It also is another tale of an awkward, sad and lonely girl who eventually descends into madness and goes on some sort of violent and bloody rampage. This time around the girl is a hairstylist named Claire (Najarra Townsend) who drugs and scalps her clients before wearing the severed scalps around the house like a wig. Originally conceived in 2016 as a short before being reworked into a feature in 2020, The Stylist is closest to Lucky McKee’s May as a portrait of an isolated woman on a downward spiral towards madness and murder.