Trending lifestyle headlines in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Life in Albuquerque has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

This is the County in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

TOP VIEWED

Dion’s, nonprofit partner on Father’s Day pizza boards ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A collaboration between Dion’s and a local nonprofit for formerly incarcerated parents resulted in an unexpected success. Dion’s spokeswoman Deena Crawley said the company partnered with Fathers Building Futures to create a run of handmade pizza boards to sell in Dion’s online merch shop after the local pizza chain received numerous requests to sell a similar product. Just hours after sales launched Thursday morning, the boards were nearly sold out. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Pizza board sales support formerly incarcerated fathers – Albuquerque, New Mexico Albuquerque, New Mexico(KRQE) – In collaboration with a local organization, Dion’s sells handmade pizza boards to support the programming of a previously imprisoned local father. Each board is unique and is made from a variety of woods such as African mahogany, white maple, cherry, poplar and sugi. The pizza board... Read more

TRENDING NOW