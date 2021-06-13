Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Trending lifestyle headlines in Albuquerque

Posted by 
Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 7 days ago

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Life in Albuquerque has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Albuquerque / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

This is the County in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 15,000 new cases on June 8, the U.S. now has more than 33.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 590,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […] Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Albuquerque / abqjournal.com

Dion’s, nonprofit partner on Father’s Day pizza boards

Dion’s, nonprofit partner on Father’s Day pizza boards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A collaboration between Dion’s and a local nonprofit for formerly incarcerated parents resulted in an unexpected success. Dion’s spokeswoman Deena Crawley said the company partnered with Fathers Building Futures to create a run of handmade pizza boards to sell in Dion’s online merch shop after the local pizza chain received numerous requests to sell a similar product. Just hours after sales launched Thursday morning, the boards were nearly sold out. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Albuquerque / eminetra.com

Pizza board sales support formerly incarcerated fathers – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Pizza board sales support formerly incarcerated fathers – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico(KRQE) – In collaboration with a local organization, Dion’s sells handmade pizza boards to support the programming of a previously imprisoned local father. Each board is unique and is made from a variety of woods such as African mahogany, white maple, cherry, poplar and sugi. The pizza board... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
New Mexico / eminetra.com

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases – Albuquerque, New Mexico

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases – Albuquerque, New Mexico

・ A woman in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had a fundamental condition. ・ A man in his 80s from Bernarillo County. The individual had a fundamental condition. The death toll of New Mexico residents associated with COVID-19 is currently 4,295. In addition to... Read more

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
206
Followers
202
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

These condos are for sale in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Albuquerque condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

Top homes for sale in Albuquerque

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A pristine, charming Pueblo style home located in the Uptown area. Meticulously maintained and regularly updated this home shows pride of ownership in every
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

Sun forecast for Albuquerque — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Albuquerque. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

These Albuquerque companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/28/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. Service Valet 4. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 5. Admin / Data Entry 6. Market Ambassador 7. Packaging (Summer Job) 8. Packing Operator (Cleanroom) 9. Class A Truck Driver 10. Financial Service Associate - Entry Level
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Albuquerque Digest

Hiring now! Jobs in Albuquerque with an immediate start

These companies in Albuquerque are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Sales Representative $120K+ First Year - Top Comp level 140%; 2. $500-$2,500+/Week! Insurance Sales-Work From Home; 3. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 4. Remote :: Customer Service Representative - $16.35; 5. Customer Service Representative (Remote); 6. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Call Center Representative - Inbound; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 10. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative;