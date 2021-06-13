What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Louisville
Louisville officials unveil plan for first wave of $388M in Covid-19 relief funding
Mayor Greg Fischer has outlined his proposal for spending the first wave of the $388 million that the city is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan. Of the initial $38.9 million, spending will focus on the immediate and urgent challenges of 1) Covid-19 related health needs; 2) the housing, food, and utility instability experienced by vulnerable residents; and 3) economic recovery, with a focus on the city’s Downtown economic core, according to a news release from Fischer's office. Read more
The Louisville airport could see the busiest summer on record
The Louisville airport could see the busiest summer on record
All eyes on big summer events after low Derby COVID-19 numbers
KENTUCKY — Many Americans have waited more than a year to get together again. 51,000 people — many without masks — made Kentucky Derby 147 the largest gathering since the pandemic began. 10 days post-Derby, health director Dr. Sarah Moyer said only a handful of cases had been traced to the event. Read more
Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport officials expecting busiest summer ever this year
What Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport officials were hoping for is becoming a reality. More and more people are rushing to take the trips they've had to cancel or put on hold, setting the stage for what leaders believe will be the busiest summer they've ever had. Officials are warning those... Read more