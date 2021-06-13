Cancel
Louisville, KY

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Louisville

Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
(LOUISVILLE, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Louisville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Louisville / bizjournals.com

Louisville officials unveil plan for first wave of $388M in Covid-19 relief funding

Mayor Greg Fischer has outlined his proposal for spending the first wave of the $388 million that the city is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan. Of the initial $38.9 million, spending will focus on the immediate and urgent challenges of 1) Covid-19 related health needs; 2) the housing, food, and utility instability experienced by vulnerable residents; and 3) economic recovery, with a focus on the city’s Downtown economic core, according to a news release from Fischer's office. Read more

Louisville / youtube.com

The Louisville airport could see the busiest summer on record

The Louisville airport could see the busiest summer on record Subscribe to WLKY on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1e5KyMO Get more Louisville news: http://www.wlky.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/wlkynews Follow us: http://twitter.com/WLKY Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wlky/ Read more

Louisville / spectrumnews1.com

All eyes on big summer events after low Derby COVID-19 numbers

KENTUCKY — Many Americans have waited more than a year to get together again. 51,000 people — many without masks — made Kentucky Derby 147 the largest gathering since the pandemic began. 10 days post-Derby, health director Dr. Sarah Moyer said only a handful of cases had been traced to the event. Read more

Louisville / wlky.com

Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport officials expecting busiest summer ever this year

What Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport officials were hoping for is becoming a reality. More and more people are rushing to take the trips they've had to cancel or put on hold, setting the stage for what leaders believe will be the busiest summer they've ever had. Officials are warning those... Read more

ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

These condos are for sale in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Louisville condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Louisville, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kroger at 2864 Charlestown Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Get hired! Job openings in and around Louisville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Louisville: 1. Hiring Immediately | Construction | Avg. $20,000-$30,000 Per Month | Paid Daily | Paid Training; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE; 4. Shipping Receiving Specialist | First shift | Direct Hire Positions; 5. Production and Packaging Line Operators; 6. Clerical Assistant- Bullitt Alternative Center; 7. Interior Design Sales Consultant Jefferstown, KY; 8. Urgent Hiring - Grocery Shopper; 9. Class A CDL Truck Driver Needed up to 0.70cpm; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits;
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Louisville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Louisville: 1. Home Weekly-.70cpm- $5,000 Sign On-Class A; 2. Restaurant General Manager Shively Up to $60,000; 3. Assistant General Manager Restaurant New Cut Road Up to $50,000; 4. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Shipping Receiving Associate; 7. Interior Design Sales Consultant Jefferstown, KY; 8. CDL A Owner Ops-Home Weekly-85% BOL & $5,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 10. Class A Dedicated Team Drivers Needed: Home Weekly, Great Pay & Miles! $5,000 Sign-on Bonus!;
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Daily

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative; 2. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 3. "Work From Home" Virtual Benefits Representative; 4. AT&T CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE - IMMEDIATE START AVAILABLE; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 7. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote); 8. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 9. Outside Sales Representative; 10. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support;