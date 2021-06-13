What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Louisville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

LOCAL PICK

Louisville officials unveil plan for first wave of $388M in Covid-19 relief funding Mayor Greg Fischer has outlined his proposal for spending the first wave of the $388 million that the city is receiving from the federal American Rescue Plan. Of the initial $38.9 million, spending will focus on the immediate and urgent challenges of 1) Covid-19 related health needs; 2) the housing, food, and utility instability experienced by vulnerable residents; and 3) economic recovery, with a focus on the city’s Downtown economic core, according to a news release from Fischer's office. Read more

LATEST NEWS

The Louisville airport could see the busiest summer on record The Louisville airport could see the busiest summer on record

LOCAL FAVORITE

All eyes on big summer events after low Derby COVID-19 numbers KENTUCKY — Many Americans have waited more than a year to get together again. 51,000 people — many without masks — made Kentucky Derby 147 the largest gathering since the pandemic began. 10 days post-Derby, health director Dr. Sarah Moyer said only a handful of cases had been traced to the event. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE