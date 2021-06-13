Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Sports wrap: El Paso

Posted by 
El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in El Paso sports. For more stories from the El Paso area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
El Paso / cbs4local.com

Sign-up here for annual Basketball in the Barrio

Sign-up here for annual Basketball in the Barrio

EL PASO, TX — El Paso's annual Basketball in the Barrio takes place Saturday, June 12th. The basketball camp for kids will be held virtually from 10am-3pm for children between the ages of 5 and 12. To sign up, call or text Steve Yellen at 915-300-5970. Basketball in the Barrio... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
El Paso / elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Rhinos announce expanded Mexico Hockey partnership

El Paso Rhinos announce expanded Mexico Hockey partnership

Officials with El Paso’s championship winning hockey franchise – the Rhinos – announced this week that the club will expand their partnership with Mexico’s national hockey organization as well as the Ice Hockey Workshop Group of Mexico. “The Mexican and El Paso Hockey communities have similar roots. It’s challenging to... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
El Paso / youtube.com

El Paso couple competes on The Cube

El Paso couple competes on The Cube

El Paso couple competes on The Cube Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
El Paso / kvia.com

UTEP adds Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley to bolster frontcourt

UTEP adds Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley to bolster frontcourt

EL PASO, Texas - After piecing together his first recruiting class with junior college and international players, Joe Golding has finally reeled in a big fish fans have waited for. Golding and the Miners added Georgetown transfer Jamari Sibley Thursday, bringing their potential starting power forward into the fold for... Read more

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
161
Followers
221
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Your El Paso lifestyle news

(EL PASO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in El Paso, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the El Paso area, click here.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

El Paso calendar: Coming events

1. Alligators, Bats, & Owls... Oh My!; 2. You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience; 3. Sunday Service — Grace Bible Fellowship; 4. Getting Started With Essential Oils - El Paso; 5. Upper Valley Artesian & Farmer’s Market;
El Paso Dispatch

Take a look at these homes on the market in El Paso

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Calling all buyers! Looking for your next centrally located home to live or rent out? Look no further. come check out this all stone
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Where's the cheapest gas in El Paso?

(EL PASO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in El Paso, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W . Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 220 E Paisano Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in El Paso. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Jump on El Paso’s rainy forecast today

(EL PASO, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in El Paso Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in El Paso: 1. 201 N Mesa St (915) 533-3709; 2. 5305 Montana Ave (915) 772-2824; 3. 680 E Redd Rd (915) 842-8680; 4. 1780 Lee Trevino Dr (915) 599-9000; 5. 8041 N Mesa St Suite A (915) 585-1458; 6. 801 Sunland Park Dr (915) 255-4744; 7. 1874 Joe Battle Blvd (915) 849-5011; 8. 6101 Gateway Blvd W 915-774-5205; 9. 641 N Resler Dr STE 306-7 915-584-6337; 10. 5200 Montana Ave 915-778-0680; 11. 3100 N Mesa St 915-351-1183; 12. 11320 Montwood Dr 915-855-9772; 13. 5630 N Desert Blvd 915-845-1422; 14. 7022 N Mesa St 915-584-9481; 15. 10765 Kenworthy St 915-821-3031; 16. 2200 N Yarbrough Dr 915-591-8157; 17. 7001 Gateway Blvd W 915-771-0004; 18. 3310 Fort Blvd (915) 564-5451; 19. 8889 Gateway Blvd W BUILDING #A100 915-599-8571; 20. 1329 George Dieter Dr 915-594-3838; 21. 10600 Montana Ave 915-591-4655; 22. 1210 Wedgewood Dr 915-591-9496; 23. 302 S Oregon St 915-532-4344; 24. 800 N Zaragoza Rd 915-860-1670; 25. 1607 N Zaragoza Rd 915-856-0071; 26. 890 N Resler Dr 915-584-1359; 27. 11685 Montwood Dr 915-855-7704; 28. 5900 N Mesa St 915-584-1153; 29. 2879 Montana Ave 915-566-4464; 30. 2800 N Mesa St 915-533-6883; 31. 1831 Lee Trevino Dr 915-594-1129; 32. 1100 Geronimo Dr 915-778-9301; 33. 10780 Kenworthy St 915-821-2698; 34. 8045 N Loop Dr 915-592-5849; 35. 9428 Dyer St 915-751-4415; 36. 8050 N Mesa St 915-585-0491; 37. 12390 Edgemere Blvd 915-849-6849; 38. 4530 Woodrow Bean 915-757-0151; 39. 9441 Alameda Ave 915-860-7171; 40. 1850 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6405; 41. 1551 N Zaragoza Rd 915-855-6840; 42. 12236 Montana Ave 915-255-4031; 43. 951 N Resler Dr 915-875-0124; 44. 3000 Saul Kleinfeld Dr 915-849-7796; 45. 7831 Paseo del Norte Ste A 915-259-1945; 46. 5631 Dyer St 915-245-3510; 47. 1110 Sunland Park Dr 915-352-2816;
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in El Paso

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in El Paso: 1. Sales Representative - Remote; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. We're Hiring, Looking for Experienced Licensed Sales Professionals!!; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - COVID19 - $2,810 per week; 5. Remote Manufacturing or Engineering Technical Recruiter 80K benefits; 6. Private Investigator; 7. Customer Support Specialist; 8. Assistant Manager; 9. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $215,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus;
El Paso, TXPosted by
El Paso Dispatch

No experience necessary — El Paso companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Insurance Sales-No experience needed 2. Agents NEEDED - No Experience Required 3. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 4. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Amazing Mentorship/Training! 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/27/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 6. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 7. Account Specialist 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 9. CDL-A Truck Driver 10. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!