Whether or not you've been a fan of Ghostbusters since forever, you can't mistake the signature anti-ghost sign; it's so deeply ingrained in pop culture that just by looking at it, the franchise feels somewhat familiar, even if you have never delved in it. The announcement of the 2021 sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife is great news for long-time fans and a great opportunity to get into hilarious ghost hunting if you haven't already. So, when is the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?