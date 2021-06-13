Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 7 days ago

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sacramento sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sacramento / msn.com

Sac Republic after latest loss: ‘Right now we’re getting punished’

Sac Republic after latest loss: ‘Right now we’re getting punished’

After another disappointing result for Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday, a 2-0 loss against Real Monarchs in Utah, the postgame response remained the same for the club. While this game featured a new wrinkle for Sac Republic to handle, with Real Monarchs’ Milan Iloski’s first-half brace powering the home side to victory, perhaps the bigger issue was Mark Briggs’ team failed to put a shot on goal all night. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Sacramento / hornetsports.com

END OF THE YEAR STUDENT-ATHLETE AWARDS TO BE RELEASED

END OF THE YEAR STUDENT-ATHLETE AWARDS TO BE RELEASED

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Beginning on Monday, June 14, Sacramento State Athletics will be releasing its end of the year student-athlete awards and nominees for a number of categories. A different award will be announced every day of the week for 18 consecutive days. That begins with the Female Newcomer of... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Sacramento / kcra.com

PODCAST: How Ryan Murphy manages pressure by adding pressure

PODCAST: How Ryan Murphy manages pressure by adding pressure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The king of the backstroke has no intention of relinquishing his crown at the2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan Murphy is one of the biggest names in swimming. He's been breaking pool records since he was 5 years old. He made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio de... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sacramento / youtube.com

What is Teqball? Lori Finds Out!

What is Teqball? Lori Finds Out!

It's soccer! No, it's table tennis! The rules are what make the sport unique, and Lori is at The Five in Rancho Cordova checking out Teqball! Read more

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
231
Followers
230
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
Sacramento News Watch

Top Sacramento news stories

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sacramento. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento News Watch

Saturday has sun for Sacramento — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SACRAMENTO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sacramento. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento News Watch

Friday has sun for Sacramento — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SACRAMENTO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sacramento. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sacramento

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sacramento: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Work from home! Benefits Rep - Customer Service Experience Needed!; 3. Insurance Agent; 4. Make up to $23/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 5. Product Specialist - Inside Technical Sales; 6. Battery Light service Driver; 7. NIGHT SHIPPING CLERK, Mon - Fri, 10PM - 7AM $18/hr WEST SAC; 8. Delivery Associate DSM4 Sacramento, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr*+); 9. RBD - Merchandiser - Golden Brands; 10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo and Team Positions + $10,000 Sign-On Bonus;
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento News Watch

Start immediately with these jobs in Sacramento

These companies in Sacramento are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Representative - Print Sales - Work from home or office; 2. Clinical Services Coordinator (Remote Work); 3. Customer Service Representative (REMOTE); 4. Dental Receptionist/Customer Service Rep - $17.50/Hour; 5. Sales Representative RCM/Healthcare; 6. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Training and Leads Provided!;