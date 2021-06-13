Sacramento sports lineup: What’s trending

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Sac Republic after latest loss: ‘Right now we’re getting punished’ After another disappointing result for Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday, a 2-0 loss against Real Monarchs in Utah, the postgame response remained the same for the club. While this game featured a new wrinkle for Sac Republic to handle, with Real Monarchs’ Milan Iloski’s first-half brace powering the home side to victory, perhaps the bigger issue was Mark Briggs’ team failed to put a shot on goal all night. Read more

END OF THE YEAR STUDENT-ATHLETE AWARDS TO BE RELEASED SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Beginning on Monday, June 14, Sacramento State Athletics will be releasing its end of the year student-athlete awards and nominees for a number of categories. A different award will be announced every day of the week for 18 consecutive days. That begins with the Female Newcomer of... Read more

PODCAST: How Ryan Murphy manages pressure by adding pressure SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The king of the backstroke has no intention of relinquishing his crown at the2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ryan Murphy is one of the biggest names in swimming. He's been breaking pool records since he was 5 years old. He made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio de... Read more

