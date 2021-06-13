Hades Release Date for Xbox Announced

Microsoft has confirmed that godlike roguelike Hades will finally be coming to Xbox on August 13th, and it'll be launching straight into Xbox Game Pass when it does. Supergiant's stunning roguelike sees son of Hades, the charming Zagreus, attempting to escape from the depths of hell, much to the chagrin (and amusement) of his father. It picked up dozens of awards when it released on PC and Switch last year, so finally getting a chance to play it on Xbox is amazing news. It looks and sounds incredible — trust us when we say that all those awards were thrown in absolutely the right direction.