Hades Release Date for Xbox Announced

By Jacquelyn Li
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHades, the award-winning action-adventure roguelike by Supergiant Games, is finally coming to Xbox on Aug. 13, the developers announced. Hades originally released on Windows PC and and Nintendo Switch in 2020, and has since become a critically acclaimed success, winning more than 50 Game of the Year awards and receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The game follows Zagreus, son of Hades, on his journey to escape the Underworld and find his family on Olympus.

