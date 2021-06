One of the most unique gameplay aspects that has long made Apex Legends stand out in its genre is shield swapping. In the heat of the moment, it cannot be overstated how drastic it can be if even just one player in a fight goes from zero to 100 in shields... that is unless they are unfortunate enough to pick up another depleted chest piece. Thankfully, an Apex Legends player appears to have gained momentum from the community in finding a solution for this fate-defining predicament.