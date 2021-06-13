Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Trending lifestyle headlines in Jacksonville

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Life in Jacksonville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Jacksonville / 13wmaz.com

'Dumpster Dog' Sheba's story shines light on senior dogs in need of adoption

'Dumpster Dog' Sheba's story shines light on senior dogs in need of adoption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has an update on a story that so many of you commented on last week. The dog, Sheba, was dumped in a stifling hot dumpster on the Westside. Thankfully, she was found by a good samaritan. The dog's owner, former JSO Chief Robert Drummond,... Read more

Jacksonville / firstcoastnews.com

New York doctor's video goes viral with positive COVID message

New York doctor's video goes viral with positive COVID message

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Richard Westreich looks a bit zany when you first see him dancing around in his viral videos. But the fun turns serious when you hear his mission to help fight off Covid 19. Westreich, a NY plastic surgeon, wrote his own songs and engaged fellow medical... Read more

Jacksonville / fernandinaobserver.com

Pat's Wildways: A Day at the Zoo

Pat’s Wildways: A Day at the Zoo

How many of you have been to the Jacksonville Zoo lately? I must admit that it has been a few years since I visited but recently my friend Susan Gallion and I took a ride down Heckscher Drive to check it out. As some of you know I'm a former zoo professional, an international wildlife expert, and an animal and nature lover for sure. And wow, this visit to the zoo impressed me on all scores. Read more

Jacksonville / firstcoastnews.com

Jacksonville adds new nonstop flights to Austin this fall

Jacksonville adds new nonstop flights to Austin this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Texas' capital will soon be one flight away from Jacksonville as American Airlines initiates daily nonstops to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Beginning Sept. 8 the American Airlines flight becomes the latest in a series of nonstop flights initiated at a busier Jacksonville International Airport following additions by JetBlue, Southwest and others in the past few months. Read more

Jacksonville, FL Posted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Coming soon: Jacksonville events

1. Thinkful Webinar | UX/UI Design: Wireframes and Prototypes; 2. Jacksonville Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 3. River City Wrestling Con 2022; 4. TV GIRL / JORDANA; 5. An Evening with DEAD LETTER OFFICE - A Tribute to R.E.M at 1904 Music Hall;
Jacksonville, FL Posted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Jacksonville, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Jacksonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Gate at 640 Stockton St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at BP at 7695 Merrill Rd.
Jacksonville, FL Posted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Events on the Jacksonville calendar

1. Jacksonville Walking Tours - Top to Bottom (Tue 10am); 2. [[StREamS@//Live]]:- UFC 261 LIVE ON MMA fReE 24 Apr 2021; 3. Adult Mental Health First Aid - BLENDED CLASS; 4. Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — Jacksonville; 5. Thinkful Webinar | Technical Project Management: Intro to Asana;
Jacksonville, FL Posted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Live events on the horizon in Jacksonville

1. Florida vs Georgia All-Inclusive Tailgate Experience; 2. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — Jacksonville; 3. Thinkful Webinar | Data Science vs. Data Analytics; 4. Aew Combo Tickets (Dynamite + Double or Nothing); 5. Saturday Night - BLACK LIGHT EDITION at Myth Nightclub | Saturday 06.12.21;
Jacksonville, FL Posted by
Jacksonville News Alert

These Jacksonville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Jacksonville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Enterprise CSM; 2. Remote Healthcare Customer Service; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Jacksonville, FL; 5. Remote Call Center Representative; 6. Customer Service Sales Representative; 7. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Customer Service Representative REMOTE^; 10. MS Office Non Profit- Administrative Assistant;
Jacksonville, FL Posted by
Jacksonville News Alert

These Jacksonville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. Project Support Assistant *Entry Level! Quick Hire!* 4. Entry Level Spanish Bilingual Sales Rep (Remote-Home Based Worker) 5. Direct Sales 6. Entry Level Sales 7. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office 8. PR & Event Intern 9. Class A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: Average $55,000-$70,000 First Year + New Grads Welcome! 10. CDL-A Truck Driver
Jobs Posted by
Jacksonville News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales - High Ticket Closer (Remote); 2. Remote Customer Service Representative; 3. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only; 4. Work Remotely - Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative REMOTE^; 6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 7. Customer Service Sales Representative; 8. Customer Care Advisor - Call Center; 9. Remote Customer Support Specialist; 10. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter;