Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Release Date: When is it?
Square Enix revealed a full Guardians of the Galaxy title—including a release date—during their Presents showcase at E3 2021. Not only is Eidos Montreal bringing the legendary galactic misfits to gaming consoles around the world, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be its own stand-alone title. Players can experience an intense, immersive, and story-specific adventure to protect the universe from a threat they've never seen before.www.dbltap.com