Babylon’s Fall was teased way back in 2018, and considering the track record of developer Platinum Games, there were more than a few folks who immediately became excited for it. However, we didn’t get much information after that, but Square Enix’s E3 showcase today finally gave us a notable look at the game. A hack-and-slash title where you or a group of up to four friends attempt to scale a mythical tower known as Babylon (possibly mistaken for Babel), the new trailer definitely shows off Platinum’s skill at crafting fun combat and unique styles. No launch date yet, but you can check out an interview with Platinum below, and then wait for the eventual release of Babylon’s Fall for PC, PS4, and newly-announced for the PS5.