Orlando, FL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Orlando

Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 7 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Life in Orlando has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Orlando area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Florida / positivelyosceola.com

Five Man-made Caribbean-style lagoons are on the way to Central Florida, including Osceola County

Five Man-made Caribbean-style lagoons are on the way to Central Florida, including Osceola County

Miami-based Crystal Lagoons is planning to build at least five turquoise water swimming concepts in Central Florida in 2023. The lagoons are slated to be built in Osceola, Seminole, Orange, Lake, and Sumter counties and will contain turquoise waters, white sand beaches, tiki huts, and aquatic sports. Normally we all havre to drive to enjoy such beauty, but these beautiful lagoons are coming to a neighborhood near you. Read more

Orlando / clickorlando.com

Chicagoan shares 7 things you must try at Portillo's

Chicagoan shares 7 things you must try at Portillo’s

The Orlando location of Portillo’s will open on June 15. The restaurant is known for serving Chicago-style meals and the new location will be in southeast Orlando on Palm Parkway. I’m originally from Chicago and have been counting down the days until the opening of the Central Florida location. Read more

Orlando / youtube.com

Meeting a Baby Raptor 'Sierra' at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure Park

Meeting a Baby Raptor 'Sierra' at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure Park

Universal has debuted the new Raptor Encounter experience in the Jurassic Park area of Universal's Islands of Adventure Park

Orlando / insideuniversal.net

NOW OPEN: Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure

NOW OPEN: Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando has officially opened Jurassic World VelociCoaster, one of the most anticipated attractions at the Resort in recent years. The new attraction lets guests go on a “Raptor Run”, a high-speed chase alongside a pack of Velociraptors on the hunt – reaching speeds up to 70 mph and reaching heights of 155 ft into the air. Read more

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Orlando Times

Check out these Orlando homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Florida living at its finest in this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood Forest. Recently updated with a new roof and A/C
Orlando Times

Orlando events coming soon

1. TIED PRESENTS: “ ROUND 2 “ CONCERT SERIES; 2. Orlando, FL - Free Redfin Home Buying Webinar; 3. Jerry Garcia Birthday Celebration with Dead Set Florida at The Abbey; 4. The 15th Annual Crazy 80's Pub Crawl; 5. CULTURE Downtown Music Festival - Orlando, FL - Su;
Orlando Times

Trending sports headlines in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Orlando Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Orlando?

(ORLANDO, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Orlando area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon. Costco at 4696 Gardens Park Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 5698 Lake Underhill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Orlando Times

Check out these houses for sale in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Orlando Times

No experience necessary — Orlando companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Customer Service Representative Manager (Entry Level) 2. Direct Sales 3. Entry-Level Account Manager 4. Class A Dedicated Regional Truck Driver: Average $55,000-$70,000 First Year + New Grads Welcome! 5. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+
Orlando Times

A job on your schedule? These Orlando positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Orlando-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Personal Assistant; 2. Call Center Agent - Pharmacy Programs - Part-Time; 3. Call Center Nightshift; 4. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 5. PAX: Passenger Service Agent; 6. Customer Service Rep (Part Time); 7. Part Time Housekeeper- $300 sign-on bonus!; 8. Retail Merchandiser;