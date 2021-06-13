What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Life in Orlando has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Five Man-made Caribbean-style lagoons are on the way to Central Florida, including Osceola County Miami-based Crystal Lagoons is planning to build at least five turquoise water swimming concepts in Central Florida in 2023. The lagoons are slated to be built in Osceola, Seminole, Orange, Lake, and Sumter counties and will contain turquoise waters, white sand beaches, tiki huts, and aquatic sports. Normally we all havre to drive to enjoy such beauty, but these beautiful lagoons are coming to a neighborhood near you. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Chicagoan shares 7 things you must try at Portillo’s The Orlando location of Portillo’s will open on June 15. The restaurant is known for serving Chicago-style meals and the new location will be in southeast Orlando on Palm Parkway. I’m originally from Chicago and have been counting down the days until the opening of the Central Florida location. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Meeting a Baby Raptor 'Sierra' at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure Park Universal has debuted the new Raptor Encounter experience in the Jurassic Park area of Universal's Islands of Adventure Park

TOP VIEWED