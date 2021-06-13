Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tucson

Posted by 
Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 7 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Tucson / 5estimates.com

How Much Do Replacement Windows Cost In Tucson, AZ?

How Much Do Replacement Windows Cost In Tucson, AZ?

Looking to replace your home’s windows? Want to compare prices on the best windows made from vinyl, fiberglass, wood, and more? Find out how much home windows cost in Tucson, AZ with our guide. Use our free tool to compare prices in your area. Are you getting ready for a... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Arizona / foxnews.com

Bear gets stuck on Arizona utility pole, video shows

Bear gets stuck on Arizona utility pole, video shows

A bear in southern Arizona caused quite a stir this week, along with a brief power outage, after it climbed up a utility pole and became stuck. Utility company Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) was notified Monday morning that the bear was trapped in power lines on the outskirts of Willcox, about 80 miles east of Tucson. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Tucson / signalsaz.com

Get Your Pet Vaccinated & Microchipped for Free

Get Your Pet Vaccinated & Microchipped for Free

Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson, AZ is holding a free pet vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at the shelter, located at 4000 North Silverbell Road. This is open to the public, and no appointment is needed. The clinic is planning to process 400 pets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Tucson / kold.com

Pima County Health reports increase in whooping cough in infants and young children

Pima County Health reports increase in whooping cough in infants and young children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Arizona Health Department says they have seen 53 cases of whooping cough (pertussis) in 2021, with many of them occurring in Pima County in infants and young children. The Pima County Health Department has reported pertussis cases in Pima County, mainly amongst children age... Read more

Comments
avatar

Let me add another insightful thought. How about the government opening up our borders to unvaccinated individuals.

4 likes 1 reply

Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
254
Followers
220
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Tucson news digest: Top stories today

(TUCSON, AZ) What’s going on in Tucson? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tucson area, click here.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Top homes for sale in Tucson

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Amazing home in a great location in Northwest Tucson! Located close to everything including freeway access. 3BD/2BA. Updated kitchen in 2017. Permitted huge bonus
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Where’s the most expensive gas in Tucson?

(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Tucson area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on diesel in Tucson, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Tucson area went to QuikTrip at 2345 E Irvington Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.3, at Chevron at 3535 E Irvington Rd, the survey found:
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

A job on your schedule? These Tucson positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Tucson-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 2. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly); 3. On-boarding Customer Support Specialist- Part Time; 4. WORK FROM HOME (REMOTE) - Customer Service - Appointment Setter; 5. company drivers Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 6. Counter Sales Representative; 7. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Sales Associate; 9. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr training pay; 10. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home;
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Get hired! Job openings in and around Tucson

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Tucson: 1. INSURANCE SALES REPRESENTATIVE - NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $3,079 per week; 4. DO YOU WANT PRE SET APPOINTMENTS FOR LIFE INSURANCE SALES?????!!!!!; 5. Service Manager; 6. Part-Time Ecommerce Shipping Supervisor; 7. Valet Assistant Manager; 8. Office Clerk/ Imaging Assistant; 9. Administrative Financial Assistant; 10. BE YOUR OWN BOSS, FREE TRAINING, DAILY PAY, INSURANCE SALES;
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re on the market for a home in Tucson, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.