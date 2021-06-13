What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

How Much Do Replacement Windows Cost In Tucson, AZ? Looking to replace your home’s windows? Want to compare prices on the best windows made from vinyl, fiberglass, wood, and more? Find out how much home windows cost in Tucson, AZ with our guide. Use our free tool to compare prices in your area. Are you getting ready for a... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Bear gets stuck on Arizona utility pole, video shows A bear in southern Arizona caused quite a stir this week, along with a brief power outage, after it climbed up a utility pole and became stuck. Utility company Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) was notified Monday morning that the bear was trapped in power lines on the outskirts of Willcox, about 80 miles east of Tucson. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Get Your Pet Vaccinated & Microchipped for Free Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson, AZ is holding a free pet vaccination and microchip clinic on Saturday, June 12, 2021, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room at the shelter, located at 4000 North Silverbell Road. This is open to the public, and no appointment is needed. The clinic is planning to process 400 pets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Read more

TRENDING NOW