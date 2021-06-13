What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Oakland, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Bay Area Mountain Lions Increasingly Spotted In Residential Areas Are the mountain lions of the Bay Area retreating from the Santa Cruz Mountains and into the urban sprawl? Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

7 amazing Bay Area things to do this weekend, June 11-13 We don’t mean to get all sentimental on you, folks, but this is one of those weekends that remind us how unbelievably special it is to live in the Bay Area. So here are some ways to enjoy it, from Pride events to county fairs (fried pickles!) to boffo beach fun and awesome arts events. Read more

LATEST NEWS

King pigeons are ‘not savvy,’ experts say in plea against releasing rescued birds into the wild OAKLAND, California (KGO) — Spend time at Oakland Animal Services, you expect to see cats and dogs, but the presence of eight white pigeons may surprise you. Not Elizabeth Young, however. “They were not raised to be handled. They were raised to be butchered,” she said. Elizabeth runs a nonprofit... Read more

LOCAL PICK