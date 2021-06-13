Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Oakland

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 7 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Oakland, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
San Francisco / cbslocal.com

Bay Area Mountain Lions Increasingly Spotted In Residential Areas

Bay Area Mountain Lions Increasingly Spotted In Residential Areas

Are the mountain lions of the Bay Area retreating from the Santa Cruz Mountains and into the urban sprawl? Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
San Francisco Bay Area / eastbaytimes.com

7 amazing Bay Area things to do this weekend, June 11-13

7 amazing Bay Area things to do this weekend, June 11-13

We don’t mean to get all sentimental on you, folks, but this is one of those weekends that remind us how unbelievably special it is to live in the Bay Area. So here are some ways to enjoy it, from Pride events to county fairs (fried pickles!) to boffo beach fun and awesome arts events. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Oakland / krdo.com

King pigeons are ‘not savvy,’ experts say in plea against releasing rescued birds into the wild

King pigeons are ‘not savvy,’ experts say in plea against releasing rescued birds into the wild

OAKLAND, California (KGO) — Spend time at Oakland Animal Services, you expect to see cats and dogs, but the presence of eight white pigeons may surprise you. Not Elizabeth Young, however. “They were not raised to be handled. They were raised to be butchered,” she said. Elizabeth runs a nonprofit... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Oakland / youtube.com

Cute Remodeled Studio in Oakland’s Pill Hill/Temescal neighborhood

Cute Remodeled Studio in Oakland’s Pill Hill/Temescal neighborhood

Apply Online: Myerhoff.appfolio.com/listings Questions? Email: Laurashy.myerhoff@gmail.com Posted by Laura Shy at Myerhoff and Associates (DRE: 01946412) Read more

Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1K+
Followers
466
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. Oakland Art Ride; 2. Uplifting Goddess Energy (Yoga&Reiki); 3. Advanced Spinal Scan and X-ray Interpretation for Tonal Practitioners; 4. Pride Weekend with A.B. Farrelly; 5. Eat Drink Alameda Presents...;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events calendar

1. Alameda Farmers Market; 2. "Schools Out! " Beginning 'Rock' Band Camp; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Open House: Brighter Beginnings Oakland; 5. Nourish in Nature Experience;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

These condos are for sale in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Oakland condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

House-hunt Oakland: What’s on the market

(OAKLAND, CA) Looking for a house in Oakland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Oakland require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $24/Hour - Recent Grads Welcome 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $29.85/Hour + $1,500 Sign-On 4. Recent Grad CDL-A Truck Driver - $26 hour 5. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

These Oakland companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Benefits Representative (Entry Level) - Work from home available! 2. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 3. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 4. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing 5. Operations Specialist 6. Class A Truck Driver