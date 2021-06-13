Sports wrap: Austin

(AUSTIN, TX) Austin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Former Wisconsin youth soccer coach arrested in Williamson County MADISON (WKOW) – A former Madison-area youth soccer coach has been officially charged with repeated sexual assault of a minor in the Dane County Circuit Court, per a criminal complaint submitted Thursday. According to the complaint, Daniel Gildea, now living in Round Rock, Texas, repeatedly assaulted a minor from 2012... Read more

A Brief History of Innovations at Texas Stadiums, From AstroTurf to Robot Servers With its distinctive metal roof resembling an airplane wing, Austin’s Q2 Stadium is the latest entry into Texas’ extensive history of sports stadiums. Opening in June, the new $260 million soccer-specific venue boasts cutting-edge design and amenities, including seats that stay cooler in the state’s unforgiving summers. It’s one of the many innovations—from a space-age substitute for grass to the introduction of nachos and robots—Texas sporting venues have pioneered throughout the years. Read more

Colorado’s Lindsey Horan and Sofia Smith primed to lead USWNT in Summer Series tournament ahead of Tokyo Olympics The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) have kicked off their final weeks of training and play before departing for the Summer Olympics in Japan with three friendly international matches in Houston and Austin, Texas, with the first game taking place on June 10 in Houston against FIFA’s 29th-ranked Portugal. They play Jamaica on Sunday and Nigeria on Wednesday, June 16, as part of the 2021 Summer Series Tournament. Read more

