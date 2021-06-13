Cancel
Austin Post

Sports wrap: Austin

Austin Post
Austin Post
 7 days ago

(AUSTIN, TX) Austin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Round Rock / kvue.com

Former Wisconsin youth soccer coach arrested in Williamson County

Former Wisconsin youth soccer coach arrested in Williamson County

MADISON (WKOW) – A former Madison-area youth soccer coach has been officially charged with repeated sexual assault of a minor in the Dane County Circuit Court, per a criminal complaint submitted Thursday. According to the complaint, Daniel Gildea, now living in Round Rock, Texas, repeatedly assaulted a minor from 2012... Read more

avatar

Seriously, if they have their players safety above anything how did this dude get through? No background check?!

Austin / texashighways.com

A Brief History of Innovations at Texas Stadiums, From AstroTurf to Robot Servers

A Brief History of Innovations at Texas Stadiums, From AstroTurf to Robot Servers

With its distinctive metal roof resembling an airplane wing, Austin’s Q2 Stadium is the latest entry into Texas’ extensive history of sports stadiums. Opening in June, the new $260 million soccer-specific venue boasts cutting-edge design and amenities, including seats that stay cooler in the state’s unforgiving summers. It’s one of the many innovations—from a space-age substitute for grass to the introduction of nachos and robots—Texas sporting venues have pioneered throughout the years. Read more

Colorado / chatsports.com

Colorado's Lindsey Horan and Sofia Smith primed to lead USWNT in Summer Series tournament ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Colorado’s Lindsey Horan and Sofia Smith primed to lead USWNT in Summer Series tournament ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) have kicked off their final weeks of training and play before departing for the Summer Olympics in Japan with three friendly international matches in Houston and Austin, Texas, with the first game taking place on June 10 in Houston against FIFA’s 29th-ranked Portugal. They play Jamaica on Sunday and Nigeria on Wednesday, June 16, as part of the 2021 Summer Series Tournament. Read more

Austin / foxsportstexarkana.com

Lucas Wacha could get 3rd state title with Pleasant Grove

Lucas Wacha could get 3rd state title with Pleasant Grove

AUSTIN, Texas — Pleasant Grove Hawks assistant baseball coach Lucas Wacha could get his third state championship with the program on Thursday evening. The Hawks take on the Rusk Eagles for the 4A state championship at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the home of the Texas Longhorns. Pregame is at 5:30 p.m. on 94.1 FM ESPN Texarkana with first pitch at 6:30, and the action called by play-by-play Bob DelGiorno. Read more

ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

