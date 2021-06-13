Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Minneapolis

Posted by 
Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 7 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Minneapolis area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Minneapolis sports. For more stories from the Minneapolis area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Minnesota / youtube.com

Marcus Williams Owner of Minnesota Breakfast Bar

Marcus Williams Owner of Minnesota Breakfast Bar

Former NDSU and NFL Football player Marcus Williams joins Dan Michaels to talk about his new Minneapolis Restaurant Minnesota Breast Bar.  We also talk about his new endeavour, also look back on his football career at NDSU. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Minneapolis / youtube.com

Nation's #1 hoops recruit teams with Minneapolis barber for clothing drive

Nation's #1 hoops recruit teams with Minneapolis barber for clothing drive

Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren and his barber Meleyen Tengben are teaming up to make life better for those less fortunate by launching a clothing drive. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Minneapolis / fox9.com

Gophers volleyball releases 2021 fall schedule

Gophers volleyball releases 2021 fall schedule

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota women’s volleyball team has released a fall schedule for the 2021 season. After having last season delayed, and playing only Big Ten games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears the Gophers will get back to a more normal schedule for the 2021 season. Minnesota will have eight non-conference matches before starting a 20-match Big Ten schedule in September. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Minneapolis / kstp.com

Olympic pool coming to north Minneapolis; organization working to reduce drownings

Olympic pool coming to north Minneapolis; organization working to reduce drownings

With the hot weather, more families will be getting in lakes and swimming pools to cool off. That's also leading a nonprofit to work to stop drownings. By the beginning of next month, a world-class Olympic trials swimming pool will arrive in north Minneapolis. "I'm amazed ... this is big... Read more

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis, MN
159
Followers
229
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related