Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Minneapolis

Marcus Williams Owner of Minnesota Breakfast Bar Former NDSU and NFL Football player Marcus Williams joins Dan Michaels to talk about his new Minneapolis Restaurant Minnesota Breast Bar. We also talk about his new endeavour, also look back on his football career at NDSU. Read more

Nation's #1 hoops recruit teams with Minneapolis barber for clothing drive Gonzaga recruit Chet Holmgren and his barber Meleyen Tengben are teaming up to make life better for those less fortunate by launching a clothing drive. Read more

Gophers volleyball releases 2021 fall schedule MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota women’s volleyball team has released a fall schedule for the 2021 season. After having last season delayed, and playing only Big Ten games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears the Gophers will get back to a more normal schedule for the 2021 season. Minnesota will have eight non-conference matches before starting a 20-match Big Ten schedule in September. Read more

