Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 7 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Las Vegas sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Las Vegas / vegassportstoday.com

Is Shakur Stevenson ready for his second weight class title?

Is Shakur Stevenson ready for his second weight class title?

Shakur Stevenson can see the finish line. He can see his goal in front of him, but the only obstacle now is Jeremia Nakathila. This Saturday from the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, budding star Shakur Stevenson (15-0/8 KOs) takes on Jeremia Nakathila (21-1/17 KOs) in a WBO interim junior lightweight title fight. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Las Vegas / youtube.com

LIVE- Stevenson Vs. Nakathila Press Conference

LIVE- Stevenson Vs. Nakathila Press Conference

Be sure to check out our brand new sponsor SmartStop Self Storage: https://smartstopselfstorage.com/ Check out more with Jeff Mayweather: https://doomsession.boss-vegas.com/ Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Las Vegas / youtube.com

Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila Have Words at 1st Faceoff During Press Conference

Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila Have Words at 1st Faceoff During Press Conference

Watch the first #faceoff from today's press conference between #ShakurSteveson and Jeremiah Nakathila plus the faceoff from the co-feature between Julian Rodriguez and Jose Pedraza. Next up for Top Rank Boxing will be on Saturday, June 12, when undefeated former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson, from Newark, New Jersey, fights Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila for the WBO interim junior lightweight world title. Promoted by Top Rank, #StevensonNakathila will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT live from Las Vegas’ newest world-class casino resort, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, owned by JC Hospitality, LLC. Try ESPN+ For Free: https://watch.espnplus.com/toprank/ Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified about the latest highlights, free full fights, and fight week content as it's posted. Follow Top Rank on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/trboxing Follow Top Rank on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/toprank Like Top Rank on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/trboxing Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Las Vegas / reviewjournal.com

PBR returns to MGM Grand Garden after COVID-induced respite

PBR returns to MGM Grand Garden after COVID-induced respite

After being bucked out of Las Vegas by a pandemic, the Professional Bull Riders’ aptly named Unleash The Beast Tour returns to the MGM Grand Garden on Friday and Saturday before 100 percent capacity crowds. It will serve as a prelude of sorts to the PBR World Finals from Nov.... Read more

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
447
Followers
225
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Lifestyle wrap: Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Life in Las Vegas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Las Vegas area, click here.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas events coming up

1. IAMAW District 141 2021 Committee Conference; 2. Micah Montague's 50th Birthday Weekend in Las Vegas; 3. 2021 Life is Beautiful; 4. APOLLO NIGHT FEAT EZMIL & HBOM; 5. "Kids Matter Too" Dance Party with Maggie May Cares Fdn (Las Vegas, NV);
Posted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas calendar: What's coming up

1. Downtown Yoga In The Park; 2. Las Vegas Diecast Super Convention; 3. PHANTASMAGORIA: A Night of Gothic, Vampiric Witchery; 4. The Four-Eyed Horsemen; 5. Dark Arts Entertainment Presents/ Land Of The BIG MFKRS;
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

This is the cheapest gas in Las Vegas right now

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Las Vegas, you could be saving up to $0.93 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 5101 S Pecos Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.96 at Shell at 190 E Flamingo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Your Las Vegas lifestyle news

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Life in Las Vegas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Sun forecast for Las Vegas — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LAS VEGAS, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Las Vegas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

These jobs are hiring in Las Vegas — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Las Vegas-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. LOCAL PART-TIME CLASS A DRIVER | FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE | LAS VEGAS NV; 2. Telefundraising for Breast Cancer!; 3. Customer Service Representative - Part Time - 51221; 4. Customer Service and Administrative Representative (CSR); 5. Appointment Setter; 6. Delivery Driver; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. Part-Time Event Security Positions;