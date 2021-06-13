Las Vegas sports digest: Top stories today

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Is Shakur Stevenson ready for his second weight class title? Shakur Stevenson can see the finish line. He can see his goal in front of him, but the only obstacle now is Jeremia Nakathila. This Saturday from the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, budding star Shakur Stevenson (15-0/8 KOs) takes on Jeremia Nakathila (21-1/17 KOs) in a WBO interim junior lightweight title fight. Read more

LIVE- Stevenson Vs. Nakathila Press Conference Be sure to check out our brand new sponsor SmartStop Self Storage: https://smartstopselfstorage.com/ Check out more with Jeff Mayweather: https://doomsession.boss-vegas.com/ Read more

Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila Have Words at 1st Faceoff During Press Conference Watch the first #faceoff from today's press conference between #ShakurSteveson and Jeremiah Nakathila plus the faceoff from the co-feature between Julian Rodriguez and Jose Pedraza. Next up for Top Rank Boxing will be on Saturday, June 12, when undefeated former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson, from Newark, New Jersey, fights Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila for the WBO interim junior lightweight world title. Promoted by Top Rank, #StevensonNakathila will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT live from Las Vegas' newest world-class casino resort, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, owned by JC Hospitality, LLC.

