Walnut Creek, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
 7 days ago

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Life in Walnut Creek has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Walnut Creek / nbcbayarea.com

Cal/OHSA Rules, CA Reopening Causes Mask Confusion for Businesses

California is now just days away from fully reopening. But there's still a lot of confusion about what that means, specifically when it comes to masks and the workplace. Especially considering there’s been a lot of back and forth and changing rules when it comes to mask guidance and now business who have required masks for nearly a year are wondering what’s going to happen next? Read more

Comments
avatar

I still still wear a mask. I'm immune compromised from kidney transplant and I'm not taking any chances.

2 likes

avatar

This is do to a governor that lacks clarity and communication skills, he throws everyone under the bus. So don’t be shocked.

1 like 1 dislike

California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

Comments
avatar

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

San Francisco / sfist.com

Concord Restaurant Tells Customers 'Don't Pull a Karen' Over Slow Service Due to Labor Shortage

The manager of a Korean BBQ spot in the East Bay was under fire on social media for a posted sign in the restaurant asking customers to be patient with the level of service which has been impacted by hiring trouble — and the sign blames too many people "on EDD" who don't "want to work." Read more

Comments
avatar

They are right 100% people don’t understand that is they stay at home and get edd a lot more people are too and no one wants to work! Expect this mostly everywhere!

3 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

Isn’t this the place that keeps getting shut down from the Heath department? Maybe I’m wrong

Discovery Bay / nbcsandiego.com

Black Bear Continues Making Its Rounds in East Bay Neighborhoods

The black bear that's been making the rounds in the East Bay, was spotted once again. New security video from a home in Discovery Bay on Sunday shows the bear touring the neighborhood. The owner says it jumped the fence, and went for a swim in the backyard. California. It's... Read more

