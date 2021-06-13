Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Los Angeles

Los Angeles News Beat
(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Los Angeles sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Watch: UCLA QB Recruit Jayden Denegal Throwing at Elite 11

Apple Valley's Jayden Denegal went from throwing for the UCLA coaches to the Elite 11 Regional in Los Angeles, and we have the clips... Read more

LGBTQ+ Night At Dodgers Stadium Friday

LOS ANGELES—Since June is Pride Month, the Boys in Blue are celebrating this wonderful moment with a night under the stars at Dodgers Stadium on Friday, June 11. Combining all of the wonderful aspects of LA: equality, inclusion, diversity and fireworks of course!. Our defending World Series champion Los Angeles... Read more

Standouts from recent FBU stops in Boston, Sacramento/Stockton, Los Angeles

Football Univeristy has continued to make its way across the country over the past two weeks as it held camps in Boston, Sacramento/Stockton and Los Angeles. 247Sports has some top performers after consulting the FBU staff. Boston. Brookline (Mass.) Dexter School 2023 defensive back Isaac Jones was the Gatorade "G"... Read more

Lamar Odom prepares to fight Aaron Carter, but first he fought PTSD

LOS ANGELES — Lamar Odom has been training until 3 a.m. most nights to prepare for his exhibition boxing match against pop star Aaron Carter, but he feels "really good" after finding a strategy to combat his post-traumatic stress disorder. October will mark six years since Odom was in a... Read more

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

