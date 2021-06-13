Cancel
The lineup: Sports news in Chicago

Chicago Digest
 7 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Chicago-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Chicago / heartlandcollegesports.com

College Football Playoff to Consider Expanding to 12-Team Format

The College Football Playoff management committee is set to consider expanding to a 12-team format when it meets in Chicago next week. A copy of the proposal was obtained by ESPN and suggests a bracket that includes the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six remaining highest-ranked teams as determined by the CFP selection committee. Read more

Chicago / sportingnews.com

How newly proposed 12-team College Football Playoff would work

College Football Playoff expansion talk continues to escalate at a rapid pace. A proposal that would expand the playoff from four to 12 teams will be presented to the league commissioners. The Athletic first reported the news Thursday, and it comes two days after a Yahoo Sports report that a 12-team model was being considered. Read more

Chicago / theathletic.com

College Football Playoff expansion: Why 12 teams, why now and what’s next

The College Football Playoff’s Management Committee will consider expanding the Playoff to a 12-team format at its meeting next week in Chicago, sources told The Athletic on Thursday. The 12-team format was officially recommended to the group by the CFP’s four-member working group that had been tasked with a wholesale... Read more

Chicago / footballscoop.com

College coaches, staff weigh in on proposed CFP expansion: 'A lot of a** beatings'

Long hesitant to expand the College Football Playoffs from its current format of four teams, the model for all seven years of its existence, the CFP now has swiftly moved towards tripling that field with a dozen-team proposal sent forth Thursday by the Management Committee. "The four-team format has been... Read more

ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

