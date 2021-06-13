Trending local sports in Houston
Houston mayor launches 2021 Beat the Heat effort
Houston-area officials discuss their efforts to keep people safe as the heat of summer moves into the area. Read more
Former University of Houston football player indicted with capital murder by grand jury over deadly Mart shooting
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A former University of Houston football player was indicted with a capital murder charge by the McLennan County Grand Jury, according to court documents obtained Thursday. The indictment comes after Zamar Kirven, 21, was arrested on April 18 following a deadly overnight shooting in the 1100... Read more
I AM BLACK TOO AND THERE'S NO JUSTIFICATION FOR HIS BEHAVIOR. HOPEFULLY HE'LL REALIZE THAT THAT'S NOT THE WAY TO BE JUST BE THANKFUL FOR THE LORD FOR WHAT HE BLESS YOU TO HAVE AND FOR YOUR FAMILY. EVEN THOUGH HE'S GOING TO GO TO PRISON FOR A WHILE A LONG TIME. BUT HE CAN SHARE HIS STORY WITH OTHERS HOPING HE CAN HELP SOME OTHER KIDS THAT ONCE HE WON'T GO DOWN THE SAME PATH HE WENT.
The a story keep disappearing on this site. Tells me they don't want anyone ti read the story
RodeoHouston 2022
RodeoHouston is gearing up for our 90th anniversary!. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced dates for the 2022 pre-Rodeo events! The weeklong celebration will kick off the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. #Since1932. - Rodeo Roundup & Go Texan Day: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. -... Read more
MU baseball's Belk enters the transfer portal
Missouri outfielder Brandt Belk entered the transfer portal Wednesday, his mother Tamika McCuistion confirmed Thursday via email. The redshirt senior from Houston, Texas, transferred to MU from Pepperdine University and leaves the Tigers after two seasons. He finished the 2021 season batting .273 over 42 games, the third-best average on the team. Belk also hit two home runs and batted in 22 runs. Read more