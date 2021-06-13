Trending local sports in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX) Houston sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Houston mayor launches 2021 Beat the Heat effort Houston-area officials discuss their efforts to keep people safe as the heat of summer moves into the area.

Former University of Houston football player indicted with capital murder by grand jury over deadly Mart shooting MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A former University of Houston football player was indicted with a capital murder charge by the McLennan County Grand Jury, according to court documents obtained Thursday. The indictment comes after Zamar Kirven, 21, was arrested on April 18 following a deadly overnight shooting in the 1100...

RodeoHouston 2022 RodeoHouston is gearing up for our 90th anniversary!. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced dates for the 2022 pre-Rodeo events! The weeklong celebration will kick off the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. #Since1932. - Rodeo Roundup & Go Texan Day: Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. -...

