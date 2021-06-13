Top Detroit sports news
Keith Appling, girlfriend arraigned for murder of Detroit man
DETROIT (WWJ) -- Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling and his girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, have been arraigned in connection with the murder of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds of Detroit last month. First-degree murder charges were authorized against Appling earlier this week, accusing him of shooting Edmonds on May 22.... Read more
Ex-MSU basketball star Keith Appling formally charged with murder
The Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle June 11th to the 13th
After an almost two year pause, Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, reminds Detroiters that the event is back on. The Grand Prix is back in Belle Isle following social distancing guidelines. From June 11th to the 13th, you are invited to watch. Order tickets at detroitgp.com Park at the Renaissance Center, and wait for a shuttle to take you over to the raceway. Read more
No masks, no social distancing, no problem: Detroit fans enjoy 'worry-free' sporting events
Detroit — The Wave has returned to Comerica Park, in case you needed any more reminders that sports are finally, mercifully, pretty much back to normal. Fans at Comerica Park got it going Wednesday night, during the Tigers' game against the Seattle Mariners. Though nobody keeps records, it probably was the first Wave — you know, that synchronized fan exhibition popularized in the Motor City in 1984 — at Comerica Park since 2019. Capacity-capped crowds hadn't even tried in April or May. Read more