Detroit, MI

Top Detroit sports news

 7 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Detroit sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Michigan / audacy.com

Keith Appling, girlfriend arraigned for murder of Detroit man

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling and his girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, have been arraigned in connection with the murder of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds of Detroit last month. First-degree murder charges were authorized against Appling earlier this week, accusing him of shooting Edmonds on May 22.... Read more

Detroit / youtube.com

Ex-MSU basketball star Keith Appling formally charged with murder

Ex-MSU basketball star Keith Appling formally charged with murder Read more

Detroit / fox2detroit.com

The Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle June 11th to the 13th

After an almost two year pause, Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, reminds Detroiters that the event is back on. The Grand Prix is back in Belle Isle following social distancing guidelines. From June 11th to the 13th, you are invited to watch. Order tickets at detroitgp.com Park at the Renaissance Center, and wait for a shuttle to take you over to the raceway. Read more

Detroit / detroitnews.com

No masks, no social distancing, no problem: Detroit fans enjoy 'worry-free' sporting events

Detroit — The Wave has returned to Comerica Park, in case you needed any more reminders that sports are finally, mercifully, pretty much back to normal. Fans at Comerica Park got it going Wednesday night, during the Tigers' game against the Seattle Mariners. Though nobody keeps records, it probably was the first Wave — you know, that synchronized fan exhibition popularized in the Motor City in 1984 — at Comerica Park since 2019. Capacity-capped crowds hadn't even tried in April or May. Read more

