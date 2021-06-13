Top Detroit sports news

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Detroit sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Keith Appling, girlfriend arraigned for murder of Detroit man DETROIT (WWJ) -- Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling and his girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, have been arraigned in connection with the murder of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds of Detroit last month. First-degree murder charges were authorized against Appling earlier this week, accusing him of shooting Edmonds on May 22.... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Ex-MSU basketball star Keith Appling formally charged with murder Ex-MSU basketball star Keith Appling formally charged with murder Read more

TOP VIEWED

The Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle June 11th to the 13th After an almost two year pause, Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, reminds Detroiters that the event is back on. The Grand Prix is back in Belle Isle following social distancing guidelines. From June 11th to the 13th, you are invited to watch. Order tickets at detroitgp.com Park at the Renaissance Center, and wait for a shuttle to take you over to the raceway. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE