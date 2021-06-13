Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cleveland
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who identified herself as a nurse practitioner student tried to defend an Ohio doctor’s unproven claim by proving she actually is magnetic after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Joanna Overholt, who said she previously worked in an intensive care unit and is currently a nurse... Read more
If you're magnetic after receiving the COVID vaccine, then wouldn't everyone who has had the virus & survived then also be magnetic? The vaccine creates immunity by building antibodies, which are also produced by contracting & surviving the virus. How come survivors and/or vaccinated people aren't getting stuck to each other, or pointing due North for that matter? 🤔
Wait till they start growing that third eye. That’ll be the vaccines fault too. Lol. Trumptards they are.
Car Seat Safety
To learn more about Cleveland Clinic’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), please visit https://cle.clinic/3cwTgpt Child life specialist Jessica Timms discusses car seat safety. She talks about how to properly install the car seat and the correct way to secure your baby in the seat. ▶Share this video with others: https://youtu.be/gsBnmja-u8w ▶For more NICU Baby Guide for Parents videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMG0zKOgNqNntzJkxPWAtfgRfnkrNt4r1 ▶Subscribe to learn more about Cleveland Clinic: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClevelandClinic?sub_confirmation=1 Read more
Arthur Treacher's Fish and Chips is Alive and Well in Cleveland
Few dining experiences manage to live up to indelible memories of meals shared with family. But one bite into the corn-scented hush puppies at Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips in Garfield Heights and I was instantly transported back in time to the restaurant on Mayfield Road. In the mid-1970s, that store, with its iconic yellow and green lantern sign, was the unanimous fast-food favorite among me and my brothers. The seafood-focused menu felt a bit more upscale than the run-of-the-mill burger barn and dousing everything with malt vinegar seemed pleasantly foreign and exotic. Read more
That takes me back to my childhood. We had one near where I lived and I miss Burger Chef too.
This was a respected and reputable restaurant back in the real ol days to take family an enjoy a good meal. Its good to see it back
Forget the wacko magnet testimony; a dangerous anti-vaccine law is making its way through the Ohio Legislature: This Week in the CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio made national news this week when an Ohio House committee heard bizarre testimony about debunked vaccines theories. But beyond the spectacle is a bill in the legislature that medical experts and business groups say will jeopardize public health. We’re discussing the bill and its chances of... Read more
I'm not seeing an issue. They shouldn't be able to force people to do things to their body that they feel is unsafe. Thry don't force people not to smoke in the presence of others, they allow medical assisted suicide in some states, they also allow women to get abortions. Why shouldn't we have a say in what we want in our bodies?
ITS NOT ANTI VACCINE...ITS CALLED AN EDUCATED DECISION. THIS IS GENE THERAPY NOT EVEN A VACCINE. NOR FDA APPROVED. THE GOVERNMENT IS MISLEADING THE ENTIRE WORLD FOR EVIL GAINS.
