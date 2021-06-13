Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Cleveland, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video) CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who identified herself as a nurse practitioner student tried to defend an Ohio doctor's unproven claim by proving she actually is magnetic after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Joanna Overholt, who said she previously worked in an intensive care unit and is currently a nurse...

Car Seat Safety To learn more about Cleveland Clinic's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), please visit https://cle.clinic/3cwTgpt Child life specialist Jessica Timms discusses car seat safety. She talks about how to properly install the car seat and the correct way to secure your baby in the seat.

Arthur Treacher's Fish and Chips is Alive and Well in Cleveland Few dining experiences manage to live up to indelible memories of meals shared with family. But one bite into the corn-scented hush puppies at Arthur Treacher's Fish and Chips in Garfield Heights and I was instantly transported back in time to the restaurant on Mayfield Road. In the mid-1970s, that store, with its iconic yellow and green lantern sign, was the unanimous fast-food favorite among me and my brothers. The seafood-focused menu felt a bit more upscale than the run-of-the-mill burger barn and dousing everything with malt vinegar seemed pleasantly foreign and exotic.

