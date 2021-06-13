Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Fort Worth

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 7 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fort Worth area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fort Worth sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Terrell / terrelltribune.com

NTL medal chasers

NTL medal chasers

These members of Terrell’s North Texas Longhorns track club are among those who have medaled at recent AAU-sanctioned track meets in Dallas, Desoto, Lancaster and Fort Worth. Formed in 2006, the North Texas Longhorns track club is in its 15th year in Terrell. The club welcomes young athletes ages 5… Read more

Fort Worth / si.com

LOOK: Top-Rated 2022 DT Recruit Bear Alexander Visits Longhorns

LOOK: Top-Rated 2022 DT Recruit Bear Alexander Visits Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are one of just many programs interested in the services of elite Brewer High School (Fort Worth, TX) defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who recently de-committed from the Univesity of Georgia, and is rated as one of the top players in the 2022 class. And on Thursday, Alexander... Read more

Fort Worth / dentonrc.com

‘12 Mighty Orphans’ review: Fort Worth football film plays it safe, conquers with Texas-sized heart

‘12 Mighty Orphans’ review: Fort Worth football film plays it safe, conquers with Texas-sized heart

Rated PG-13, 118 minutes. Opens Friday in select theaters. 12 Mighty Orphans is like other sports movies, and different from all of them, too. It’s cut from a familiar cloth in the way that it brings in a new coach with an underdog team. The coach faces resistance at first, imposes a new system, and finds that, by believing in the impossible and having hope, perspectives will shift and real change will happen. Win or lose in the end, it’s how they played the game, right? Read more

Fort Worth / dallasnews.com

To earn an All-Star win, Austin Dillon must use last summer’s win at Texas Motor Speedway as blueprint

To earn an All-Star win, Austin Dillon must use last summer’s win at Texas Motor Speedway as blueprint

FORT WORTH — Austin Dillon’s NASCAR Cup Series victory at Texas Motor Speedway last summer just might serve as the perfect blueprint for a $1 million payday this weekend. Dillon punched his ticket into Sunday’s 37th annual NASCAR All-Star Race July 21 when he and crew chief Justin Alexander collaborated on a late-race pit stop during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at TMS. Alexander’s decision to take left-side tires and fuel set up Dillon’s battle with then-rookie teammate Tyler Reddick, Austin’s winning pass on a restart and an inspired 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing. Read more

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

