San Jose, CA

Trending local sports in San Jose

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 7 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

harkeraquila.com

Girl tennis and varsity boys volleyball teams win CCS Championships

Girl tennis and varsity boys volleyball teams win CCS Championships

Prior to this year, Harker sports teams had been crowned CCS Champions on three different occasions: boys volleyball in May 2019, girls volleyball in November 2019, and boys soccer in March 2020. In the span of just the last two weeks, the girls tennis and boys volleyball teams have helped nearly double that total. Read more

247sports.com

San Jose State lands commitment from '22 QB Tyler Voss

San Jose State lands commitment from '22 QB Tyler Voss

Valencia (Calif.) quarterback Tyler Voss picked up an offer from San Jose State a week ago and didn’t waste too much time in jumping on it. Voss committed to the Spartans on Thursday and went public moments ago. "I'm so excited to be a Spartan," Voss said. "It's a great... Read more

maxpreps.com

California girls basketball: No. 7 Pinewood stuns No. 5 Mitty

California girls basketball: No. 7 Pinewood stuns No. 5 Mitty

* A 12-point, late third-quarter deficit on the road to mighty Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), winners of five straight Central Coast Section Open Division crowns. * Six straight losses in the CCS finals, the last four to Mitty by an average margin of 19, including a 32-point blowout in 2020. Read more

mercurynews.com

'So sweet': Pinewood finally captures CCS Open crown with drama-filled win over nemesis Archbishop Mitty

‘So sweet’: Pinewood finally captures CCS Open crown with drama-filled win over nemesis Archbishop Mitty

SAN JOSE — Courtni Thompson jumped, twirled and pumped her fist. She looked to the Pinewood bench, and her teammates roared back at her. The Panthers’ senior star, who had been limited to five points through the first three quarters, sank her first 3-pointer of the second half to pull Pinewood within 2. Then she did it again. Once Maia Garcia put back her own rebound to tie the game midway through the final quarter, Pinewood had completed its comeback from a 12-point deficit and hung on to beat top-seeded nemesis Archbishop Mitty. Read more

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

San Jose Sentinel

News wrap: Headlines in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) What’s going on in San Jose? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
San Jose Sentinel

Check out these homes on the San Jose market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Open Concept Living Kitchen Island with Seating , Spacious Outdoor Deck Walk-In-Closet in Master , Single Level Home In-Home Laundry Room<p><strong>For open house information,
San Jose Sentinel

New San Jose law mandates videotaping of all gun purchases

(David McNew/Getty Images) (SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose leaders approved a new gun ordinance that mandates all gun shops to video-record firearm purchases. On Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved the new law that seeks to prevent straw purchasing, in which someone buys a gun or for someone else that is legally not allowed to own firearms, The Mercury News reported.
San Jose Sentinel

2 fires break out in different San Jose neighborhoods

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) (SAN JOSE, Calif.) On Tuesday, San Jose firefighters responded to two separate fires in San Jose, KPIX 5 reported. The first blaze broke out in a single-story household on the the1200 block of Greenmoor Drive around 10:55 a.m. Fire officials said it was contained at 11:34 a.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.