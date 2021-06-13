Trending local sports in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

LOCAL PICK

Girl tennis and varsity boys volleyball teams win CCS Championships Prior to this year, Harker sports teams had been crowned CCS Champions on three different occasions: boys volleyball in May 2019, girls volleyball in November 2019, and boys soccer in March 2020. In the span of just the last two weeks, the girls tennis and boys volleyball teams have helped nearly double that total. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

San Jose State lands commitment from '22 QB Tyler Voss Valencia (Calif.) quarterback Tyler Voss picked up an offer from San Jose State a week ago and didn’t waste too much time in jumping on it. Voss committed to the Spartans on Thursday and went public moments ago. "I'm so excited to be a Spartan," Voss said. "It's a great... Read more

TRENDING NOW

California girls basketball: No. 7 Pinewood stuns No. 5 Mitty * A 12-point, late third-quarter deficit on the road to mighty Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), winners of five straight Central Coast Section Open Division crowns. * Six straight losses in the CCS finals, the last four to Mitty by an average margin of 19, including a 32-point blowout in 2020. Read more

LATEST NEWS