Trending local sports in Portland

How the Thorns share the offensive load The NWSL has reached the first international break of the season. Portland Thorns FC sit in second place, two points behind the Orlando Pride. They have won three matches and lost two tight ones in which they had chances to win. Through the first five matches of the season, the... Read more

PORTLAND OPEN (Eagle In The Rough Ep.6) Thanks for watching the vlog! Make sure you like, share, and subscribe for more content! Check me out on social media: https://linktr.ee/Eagle_wmcm Please check out my sponsors! Discmania: https://store.discmania.net Grip Equipment: http://grip-eq.com Disc Golf Strong: http://www.discgolfstrong.com Huk Lab: https://www.huklab.com WhaleSacs: http://whalesacs.com BackStageOrganics: https://www.backstageorganics.com Thank you to Par Save Productions for making my sweet intro! Go subscribe to their channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMCzQSNbh3aOr1n4PC5Mb9A I shoot all my videos on a Panasonic AGUX180, Canon EOS M50, iPhone 11 Pro, & GoPro Hero6 and edit on a Razer Blade Stealth using Adobe Premiere and/or MacBook Pro using Adobe Premiere. #KeepOnDreamin Read more

Behind the rise of Micah Williams as the Oregon Ducks’ star sprinter chases another national title A few years ago, the fastest high schooler in the country was told he was too slow. Micah Williams wasn’t on a track. Instead, he was working for Amazon. Williams was a three-time Gatorade Boy’s Track and Field Runner of the Year in Oregon and had broken state records in the 100 meters and 200 meters. But when it came to putting boxes in trucks, he was told he didn’t move quickly enough. Read more

