Manhattan, NY

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Manhattan

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 7 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Manhattan, from fashion updates to viral videos.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New York / q1057.com

NY DEC Wants You To Kill This Fish and Leave it on Land if You Catch One

NY DEC Wants You To Kill This Fish and Leave it on Land if You Catch One

This week is New York Invasive Species Awareness Week and the NY Department of Conservation is putting the word out that if you are fishing in the Empire State and you catch a Round Goby you should kill it. The Round Goby is an invasive and destructive fish species from... Read more

Comments
avatar

This is what they do. Anything that the man doesn't like they either kill or oppress it. Fish lives matter.

3 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

Let me take a guess before I read this article from China how come everything from China is destructive

4 likes 2 dislikes

New York / wblk.com

New COVID Rules New York Bars, Restaurants Must Follow

New COVID Rules New York Bars, Restaurants Must Follow

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released updated COVID rules for bars and restaurants across New York State. On Wednesday, Cuomo's office released updated guidance for food-service establishments operating outside of New York City. This guidance will be in effect until 70 percent of all adults over the age of 18 have had at least one vaccination shot. Read more

Comments
avatar

Cuomo needs to be removed an arrested , WE are nobodys slaves to get that fake shot.

14 likes 1 dislike

avatar

I wouldn't worry . He barks things out tries to act like Stalin and we just veto everything he tries to do. Just ignore him .

7 likes 1 dislike

Manhattan / charlottestar.com

Modular hotel from Poland remains unassembled in Manhattan

Modular hotel from Poland remains unassembled in Manhattan

Among the casualties of the Covid pandemic is a 26-story Manhattan hotel, whose modular rooms sit unassembled at a New York port. Arriving at a dock in Brooklyn, original plans called for the modular construction to be completed by the end of 2020. Covid-19 caused construction to stop and more... Read more

New York / newyorkcitynews.net

Manhattan modular hotel halted by Covid, looks for additional funding

Manhattan modular hotel halted by Covid, looks for additional funding

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Among the casualties of the Covid pandemic is a 26-story Manhattan hotel, whose modular rooms sit unassembled at a New York port. Arriving at a dock in Brooklyn, original plans called for the modular construction to be completed by the end of 2020. But Covid-19... Read more

Lifestyle
