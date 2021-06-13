What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Manhattan, from fashion updates to viral videos.

NY DEC Wants You To Kill This Fish and Leave it on Land if You Catch One This week is New York Invasive Species Awareness Week and the NY Department of Conservation is putting the word out that if you are fishing in the Empire State and you catch a Round Goby you should kill it. The Round Goby is an invasive and destructive fish species from...

New COVID Rules New York Bars, Restaurants Must Follow Gov. Andrew Cuomo released updated COVID rules for bars and restaurants across New York State. On Wednesday, Cuomo's office released updated guidance for food-service establishments operating outside of New York City. This guidance will be in effect until 70 percent of all adults over the age of 18 have had at least one vaccination shot.

Modular hotel from Poland remains unassembled in Manhattan Among the casualties of the Covid pandemic is a 26-story Manhattan hotel, whose modular rooms sit unassembled at a New York port. Arriving at a dock in Brooklyn, original plans called for the modular construction to be completed by the end of 2020. Covid-19 caused construction to stop and more...

