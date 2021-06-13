Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 7 days ago

(BRONX, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bronx, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bronx / news12.com

Orchard Beach ranked among top 10 LI Sound beaches for water quality

Orchard Beach ranked among top 10 LI Sound beaches for water quality

You may not have travel far to visit one of the best beaches in the state. Environmental leaders at Save the Sound studied the water quality in 204 beaches along the Long Island Sound and the Bronx's Orchard Beach made the top 10. Of the 204 beaches studied, 79% of... Read more

Comments
avatar

beach beautiful, bring a gun to orchard beach. CRAWLING WITH CRIMINALS, is DEBOZO BUSING THEM IN??

1 reply

avatar

I seriously don't think beautiful at all.BACK in the say people use to drop there kids diapers in the water constantly.your clientele certainly aren't the cleanest of people.

1 like

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Bronx / newsfinale.com

COVID-19 vaccines ARE effective in cancer patients: Study finds 94% of patients developed antibodies

COVID-19 vaccines ARE effective in cancer patients: Study finds 94% of patients developed antibodies

Cancer patients do develop COVID-19 antibodies after being fully vaccinated, a new study suggests. Researchers from Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York found that 94 percent of patients with tumors developed antibodies after being vaccinated. Even patients receiving stem cell transplants and... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bronx / facebook.com

Opening this week’s sales with all the essentials you’ll need to make the most of these warmer days…!🌤️🔥 Go to www.associated167.com for our full weekly savings and more specials! 🌞🌴🛍️🛒📲 Prices valid until June 17th, 2021. - · · Visit us📍206 E 167th St, The Bronx, NY 10456 Call us ☎️(718) 681-9672 de

Opening this week’s sales with all the essentials you’ll need to make the most of these warmer days…!🌤️🔥 Go to www.associated167.com for our full weekly savings and more specials! 🌞🌴🛍️🛒📲 Prices valid until June 17th, 2021. - · · Visit us📍206 E 167th St, The Bronx, NY 10456 Call us ☎️(718) 681-9672 de

Opening this week’s sales with all the essentials you’ll need to make the most of these warmer days…!🌤️🔥 Go to www.associated167.com for our full weekly savings and more specials! 🌞🌴🛍️🛒📲 Prices valid until June 17th, 2021. - · · Visit us📍206 E 167th St, The Bronx, NY 10456 Call us ☎️(718) 681-9672 de Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
New York / cbslocal.com

Save The Sound Releases 2021 Report On Water Quality At Long Island Sound Beaches

Save The Sound Releases 2021 Report On Water Quality At Long Island Sound Beaches

The report looked at water quality at more than 200 beaches on the Sound across New York and Connecticut. Read more

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
3K+
Followers
561
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Check out these homes for sale in Bronx now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 2 bedroom coop on the second floor in a courtyard. Renovated kitchen with wood cabinets and high end appliances including washer and
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Van Cortlandt Park section to be consecrated on Juneteenth, believed to be former slave burial site

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The Bronx's Van Cortlandt Park turned into a park after it was once a wheat plantation and it replaced an African burial site, according to News 12. In 1905, while the New York and Northern Railroad was under construction, workers discovered unidentified graves near the formal colonial burial ground. Per News 12, the graves were believed to have been set for enslaved Africans.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Trending sports headlines in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Bronx sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.