Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Bronx
(BRONX, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Bronx, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Orchard Beach ranked among top 10 LI Sound beaches for water quality
You may not have travel far to visit one of the best beaches in the state. Environmental leaders at Save the Sound studied the water quality in 204 beaches along the Long Island Sound and the Bronx's Orchard Beach made the top 10. Of the 204 beaches studied, 79% of... Read more
beach beautiful, bring a gun to orchard beach. CRAWLING WITH CRIMINALS, is DEBOZO BUSING THEM IN??
1 reply
I seriously don't think beautiful at all.BACK in the say people use to drop there kids diapers in the water constantly.your clientele certainly aren't the cleanest of people.
1 like
COVID-19 vaccines ARE effective in cancer patients: Study finds 94% of patients developed antibodies
Cancer patients do develop COVID-19 antibodies after being fully vaccinated, a new study suggests. Researchers from Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York found that 94 percent of patients with tumors developed antibodies after being vaccinated. Even patients receiving stem cell transplants and... Read more
Opening this week’s sales with all the essentials you’ll need to make the most of these warmer days…!🌤️🔥 Go to www.associated167.com for our full weekly savings and more specials! 🌞🌴🛍️🛒📲 Prices valid until June 17th, 2021. - · · Visit us📍206 E 167th St, The Bronx, NY 10456 Call us ☎️(718) 681-9672 de
Opening this week’s sales with all the essentials you’ll need to make the most of these warmer days…!🌤️🔥 Go to www.associated167.com for our full weekly savings and more specials! 🌞🌴🛍️🛒📲 Prices valid until June 17th, 2021. - · · Visit us📍206 E 167th St, The Bronx, NY 10456 Call us ☎️(718) 681-9672 de Read more
Save The Sound Releases 2021 Report On Water Quality At Long Island Sound Beaches
The report looked at water quality at more than 200 beaches on the Sound across New York and Connecticut. Read more