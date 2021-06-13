What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Life in Brooklyn has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Brooklyn man seeks to mark each Jew who died of COVID-19 In March 2020, Tzali Reicher set out to track every Jew who died of the coronavirus. Now, his list has grown to include more than 1,800 names, a staggering number that still only accounts for a fraction of the total number of Jewish deaths. Reicher, who is 24 and lives...

Why Some Orthodox Jewish Women Won't Get Vaccinated In April, rumors began swirling in various New York City neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish communities about how the coronavirus vaccine could pose a serious threat to women's fertility. On WhatsApp groups, recordings of rabbis warning against what they said were the vaccine's adverse effects proliferated quickly among the growing...

One Brooklyn hospital in New York stops admissions For the first time in 90 years, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center is no longer admitting patients as the New York City-based hospital prepares to end inpatient services, according to The City. The hospital, owned by One Brooklyn Health System in New York, will close more than 200 inpatient beds by...

