What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Brooklyn

Brooklyn man seeks to mark each Jew who died of COVID-19
In March 2020, Tzali Reicher set out to track every Jew who died of the coronavirus. Now, his list has grown to include more than 1,800 names, a staggering number that still only accounts for a fraction of the total number of Jewish deaths. Reicher, who is 24 and lives... Read more
Why Some Orthodox Jewish Women Won’t Get Vaccinated
In April, rumors began swirling in various New York City neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish communities about how the coronavirus vaccine could pose a serious threat to women’s fertility. On WhatsApp groups, recordings of rabbis warning against what they said were the vaccine’s adverse effects proliferated quickly among the growing... Read more
How about seeing if the FDA approves the vaccine first. It has not. So, why shouldn’t people hesitate. Let’s face it, there have been many mistakes in the past. Why couldn’t this be another mistake?
IF YOU DON'T GET VACCINATED THEN YOU DON'T GET ANY CITY ASSISTANCE .6 מיליון יהודים לא הספיקו
One Brooklyn hospital in New York stops admissions
For the first time in 90 years, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center is no longer admitting patients as the New York City-based hospital prepares to end inpatient services, according to The City. The hospital, owned by One Brooklyn Health System in New York, will close more than 200 inpatient beds by... Read more
so disappointed too hear about this wonderful hospital no longer having patient stay for care, but making adjustments to still serve the community. Ageism (90 years old) isn't shutting this facility down, it's evolving; hooray! looking forward to its 100 years old celebration
More than 100,000 U.S. COVID-19 Deaths May Be Uncounted, Many of Them of Blacks or Latinos
When Denny Gilliam heard from his agency, in April of last year, that New York City was facing urgent nursing staff shortages during a torrent of rising COVID-19 cases, he felt compelled to serve. The former Army and Air Force vet had watched the Berlin Wall fall from the front lines of Germany, and now—as a longtime acute-care travel nurse—decided to heed the call once again. Within days, the healthy 53-year-old left his family in Pelham, Tennessee, and ventured north. From a city in desperate need, he sent recordings of applause echoing from the rooftops. He felt "more alive than ever," Denny told his wife, Amanda. Read more