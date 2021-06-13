Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beat
 7 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Life in Brooklyn has its own rhythm.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Brooklyn / forward.com

Brooklyn man seeks to mark each Jew who died of COVID-19

In March 2020, Tzali Reicher set out to track every Jew who died of the coronavirus. Now, his list has grown to include more than 1,800 names, a staggering number that still only accounts for a fraction of the total number of Jewish deaths. Reicher, who is 24 and lives... Read more

Brooklyn / dnyuz.com

Why Some Orthodox Jewish Women Won’t Get Vaccinated

In April, rumors began swirling in various New York City neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish communities about how the coronavirus vaccine could pose a serious threat to women’s fertility. On WhatsApp groups, recordings of rabbis warning against what they said were the vaccine’s adverse effects proliferated quickly among the growing... Read more

How about seeing if the FDA approves the vaccine first. It has not. So, why shouldn’t people hesitate. Let’s face it, there have been many mistakes in the past. Why couldn’t this be another mistake?

IF YOU DON'T GET VACCINATED THEN YOU DON'T GET ANY CITY ASSISTANCE .6 מיליון יהודים לא הספיקו

New York / beckershospitalreview.com

One Brooklyn hospital in New York stops admissions

For the first time in 90 years, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center is no longer admitting patients as the New York City-based hospital prepares to end inpatient services, according to The City. The hospital, owned by One Brooklyn Health System in New York, will close more than 200 inpatient beds by... Read more

so disappointed too hear about this wonderful hospital no longer having patient stay for care, but making adjustments to still serve the community. Ageism (90 years old) isn't shutting this facility down, it's evolving; hooray! looking forward to its 100 years old celebration

Brooklyn / newsweek.com

More than 100,000 U.S. COVID-19 Deaths May Be Uncounted, Many of Them of Blacks or Latinos

When Denny Gilliam heard from his agency, in April of last year, that New York City was facing urgent nursing staff shortages during a torrent of rising COVID-19 cases, he felt compelled to serve. The former Army and Air Force vet had watched the Berlin Wall fall from the front lines of Germany, and now—as a longtime acute-care travel nurse—decided to heed the call once again. Within days, the healthy 53-year-old left his family in Pelham, Tennessee, and ventured north. From a city in desperate need, he sent recordings of applause echoing from the rooftops. He felt "more alive than ever," Denny told his wife, Amanda. Read more

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Check out these homes for sale in Brooklyn now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 101 Russell Street 8-Unit Brownstone building in the Greenpoint, Brooklyn area. This is 4-story walkup multifamily building situated on a tree-lined, great views across
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $1.40

(BROOKLYN, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.40 in the greater Brooklyn area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that PURE ENERGY at 1127 Flushing Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at Greenpoint Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.39.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brooklyn Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROOKLYN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Brooklyn, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas. PURE ENERGY at 1127 Flushing Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 548 Coney Island Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.