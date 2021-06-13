Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Philadelphia

Philly Report
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Life in Philadelphia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Philadelphia / bizjournals.com

Another Drexel convenience delivery spinout is raising cash. Here's how it's different than Gopuff.

Gupta isn't trying to replicate the business model of Gopuff, another Philadelphia-based company founded by Drexel alumni that delivers convenience store goods directly to consumers through its app. Read more

Delaware / 6abc.com

Reopening timeline: Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware easing restrictions

After over a year of pandemic restrictions, guidance and precautions, the Delaware Valley is in the process of reopening. Read more

Comments
Governor Murphy has been doing whatever he wants. He is a complete horse's ass that needs to be voted out! Scum bag!

This is all bullshit get rid of the masks this whole Covid thing is bullshit the vaccines are not FDA approved it’s a scientific experiment it’s all bullshit.

Philadelphia / nbcphiladelphia.com

Top FDA Advisor Says Kids Need to Be Vaccinated Against Covid

Children need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Dr. Paul Offit, a top advisor to the Food and Drug Administration on children's vaccines, told the agency Thursday. About 300 kids have died from Covid so far, he said. "We have variants that are becoming more contagious, which means you need a... Read more

Philadelphia / billypenn.com

Wawa honors ‘Mare of Easttown’ with spicy cheesesteak and new store dedication

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Wawa openings are often treated as celebratory events, but this one took on extra meaning, with a dedication of the day to HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”. Hundreds lined... Read more

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

