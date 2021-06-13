Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Philadelphia
Another Drexel convenience delivery spinout is raising cash. Here's how it's different than Gopuff.
Gupta isn't trying to replicate the business model of Gopuff, another Philadelphia-based company founded by Drexel alumni that delivers convenience store goods directly to consumers through its app. Read more
Reopening timeline: Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware easing restrictions
After over a year of pandemic restrictions, guidance and precautions, the Delaware Valley is in the process of reopening. Read more
Top FDA Advisor Says Kids Need to Be Vaccinated Against Covid
Children need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Dr. Paul Offit, a top advisor to the Food and Drug Administration on children's vaccines, told the agency Thursday. About 300 kids have died from Covid so far, he said. "We have variants that are becoming more contagious, which means you need a... Read more
Wawa honors ‘Mare of Easttown’ with spicy cheesesteak and new store dedication
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Wawa openings are often treated as celebratory events, but this one took on extra meaning, with a dedication of the day to HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”. Hundreds lined... Read more