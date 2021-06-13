Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Life in Philadelphia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Another Drexel convenience delivery spinout is raising cash. Here's how it's different than Gopuff. Gupta isn't trying to replicate the business model of Gopuff, another Philadelphia-based company founded by Drexel alumni that delivers convenience store goods directly to consumers through its app. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Reopening timeline: Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware easing restrictions After over a year of pandemic restrictions, guidance and precautions, the Delaware Valley is in the process of reopening. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Top FDA Advisor Says Kids Need to Be Vaccinated Against Covid Children need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Dr. Paul Offit, a top advisor to the Food and Drug Administration on children's vaccines, told the agency Thursday. About 300 kids have died from Covid so far, he said. "We have variants that are becoming more contagious, which means you need a... Read more

TRENDING NOW