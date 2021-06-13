Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Baltimore

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on upper level of townhouse. Eat in kitchen, living room. Washer dryer. Yard maintenance included. No smoking, no pets, though will consider 1 cat.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cyndi Liparini, NextHome Premier Real Estate at 410-977-5808</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNjg3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Fed Hill with a view!! Enjoy both city & water views from the tiered roof top deck of this updated Row House in desired Federal Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors are found throughout the home, and theupdated Kitchen is modern & bright with white cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. You will love relaxing in the bonus sunroom which leads to the beautifully landscaped backyard. Step outside your gated privacy fence and enjoy Henry Street Park directly across the street - the perfect place to walk your dog. With breathtaking views, new AC wall units, optional parking & the potential to add up to 2 additional bedrooms, this home is a rare find. Move right in and start enjoying all the fun in Federal Hill!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Knopf, Engel & Volkers Annapolis at 443-292-6767</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1DVlkxMDExOTQ5OTY3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY- Property currently occupied with a tenant whose lease ends in April 2022. The property underwent a significant update prior to occupancy which includes the following: updated kitchen with new appliances, new flooring, updated fixtures in both bathrooms, and fresh paint all throughout. All showings should be scheduled with a 24-hour notice to give the tenant adequate notice of showings. Please do not visit without a confirmation from Showing Time. Use the hand sanitizer provided, please follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask if not vaccinated, and limit attendees to the buyer's agent and one other decision-maker.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nkechi Animashaun, NextHome Leaders at 410-363-1535</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNDAyJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Welcome home! This home is located in a lovely neighborhood in Glen Burnie. Main level offers a large master bedroom and kitchen was updated in 2019. Basement walks out to a backyard perfectly suited for entertaining with a covered patio and gated pool. Conveniently located close to I-97, I-695, and I-895. Minutes away from shopping and easy commute to BWI Airport, Baltimore, Washington and Annapolis.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jenna Aliff, Engel & Volkers Annapolis at 443-292-6767</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1DVlkxMDExODU0NTE0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>