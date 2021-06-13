Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Baltimore
Baltimore to offer $3.3 million in security deposit aid to renters using federal coronavirus relief funds
The city of Baltimore will offer $3.3 million in security deposit aid to people trying to rent homes. The aid, which comes from a coronavirus relief grant from the federal government, must be spent between this September and September 2022. During that year, the city will provide certain renters up to $2,000 for a security deposit. To qualify, renters must have an income that’s no higher than ... Read more
Please help me because I can’t help myself. I don’t have access to education or family structure. I was born in poverty, it’s not fair. Please please give me money…. Bla Bla Bla!
If something costs too much, people will not buy it. If the government subsidizes something, not only does that defeat the purpose of competition via supply and demand, it keeps prices high. This is just more free money with no worry about the unintended consequences.
Brood X cicadas are now at peak emergence. Soon, it will be raining baby cicadas.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The buzzing is really loud. The bugs are everywhere. The Maryland Department of Agriculture says the Brood X cicadas are at "peak emergence" in many parts of Maryland. Millions of the bugs are now out of the ground, flying into things (and people!) and looking for a... Read more
officials and scientists knew these menacing bugs were coming...they should have developed some kind of spray to kill or at least control them like they did the mass spraying of the mosquitoes.
Cicada sounds like it could be a baby name in Baltimore. Has a nice ring to it.
Open & Shut: THB; Cloudy Donut Co.; No Way Rosé; Netflix Visits Baltimore
THB Bagelry & Deli: It’s official—THB’s New York-style beauties are now available in Owings Mills. Owner Tony Scotto and his team gathered with neighbors, friends, and community leaders to cut the ribbon at the bagel cafe’s new location at Mill Station earlier this week. Designed with COVID in mind, the spot features spaced-out indoor and outdoor tables, as well as contactless kiosks and a walk-up window for picking up mobile orders. Expect all of the breakfast-and-lunch chain’s signature offerings—including classic bagels with schmear and customizable deli sandwiches—and be sure to order your favorite combo on a rainbow bagel this month to benefit the Pride Center of Maryland. Read more
Ship crews visiting Port of Baltimore can receive COVID vaccines starting June 15
Crew members on ships visiting the Port of Baltimore can receive COVID-19 vaccines through twice-a-week clinics starting next week. The clinics, organized by the Maryland Port Administration and the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. MPA Executive Director William P. Doyle commended the initiative, noting that ... Read more