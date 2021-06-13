Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Baltimore

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 7 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Life in Baltimore has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Baltimore / baltimoresun.com

Baltimore to offer $3.3 million in security deposit aid to renters using federal coronavirus relief funds

Baltimore to offer $3.3 million in security deposit aid to renters using federal coronavirus relief funds

The city of Baltimore will offer $3.3 million in security deposit aid to people trying to rent homes. The aid, which comes from a coronavirus relief grant from the federal government, must be spent between this September and September 2022. During that year, the city will provide certain renters up to $2,000 for a security deposit. To qualify, renters must have an income that’s no higher than ... Read more

avatar

Please help me because I can’t help myself. I don’t have access to education or family structure. I was born in poverty, it’s not fair. Please please give me money…. Bla Bla Bla!

10 likes 6 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

If something costs too much, people will not buy it. If the government subsidizes something, not only does that defeat the purpose of competition via supply and demand, it keeps prices high. This is just more free money with no worry about the unintended consequences.

8 likes 2 dislikes

Baltimore / foxbaltimore.com

Brood X cicadas are now at peak emergence. Soon, it will be raining baby cicadas.

Brood X cicadas are now at peak emergence. Soon, it will be raining baby cicadas.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The buzzing is really loud. The bugs are everywhere. The Maryland Department of Agriculture says the Brood X cicadas are at "peak emergence" in many parts of Maryland. Millions of the bugs are now out of the ground, flying into things (and people!) and looking for a... Read more

avatar

officials and scientists knew these menacing bugs were coming...they should have developed some kind of spray to kill or at least control them like they did the mass spraying of the mosquitoes.

2 likes 4 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

Cicada sounds like it could be a baby name in Baltimore. Has a nice ring to it.

4 likes

Baltimore / baltimoremagazine.com

Open & Shut: THB; Cloudy Donut Co.; No Way Rosé; Netflix Visits Baltimore

Open & Shut: THB; Cloudy Donut Co.; No Way Rosé; Netflix Visits Baltimore

THB Bagelry & Deli: It’s official—THB’s New York-style beauties are now available in Owings Mills. Owner Tony Scotto and his team gathered with neighbors, friends, and community leaders to cut the ribbon at the bagel cafe’s new location at Mill Station earlier this week. Designed with COVID in mind, the spot features spaced-out indoor and outdoor tables, as well as contactless kiosks and a walk-up window for picking up mobile orders. Expect all of the breakfast-and-lunch chain’s signature offerings—including classic bagels with schmear and customizable deli sandwiches—and be sure to order your favorite combo on a rainbow bagel this month to benefit the Pride Center of Maryland. Read more

Baltimore / baltimoresun.com

Ship crews visiting Port of Baltimore can receive COVID vaccines starting June 15

Ship crews visiting Port of Baltimore can receive COVID vaccines starting June 15

Crew members on ships visiting the Port of Baltimore can receive COVID-19 vaccines through twice-a-week clinics starting next week. The clinics, organized by the Maryland Port Administration and the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. MPA Executive Director William P. Doyle commended the initiative, noting that ... Read more

Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Check out these homes on the Baltimore market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fabulous Mid-Century 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom CapeCod located in the quaint Glenwood Neighborhood. Nestled in the heart of the community, this meticulously
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore launches public comment survey for Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

(BALTIMORE) Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Friday that the first steps of Baltimore's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program will be a public comment survey. The overall goal of the program is to increase economic security among low-income residents of Baltimore and it is set to be fully functional in the fall. The program is starting with an online survey to gauge community feelings and take into account community input.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimorean

Maryland tops the country as the smelliest state

(Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images) (BALTIMORE) A new survey released this week found that Maryland is the smelliest state in the country. The survey, published June 1 by career search website Zippia, compared U.S. states to find which one needed the most deodorant. According to the results, Maryland’s Old (Bay) Spice hasn’t been cutting it.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Homes for sale in Baltimore: New listings

(BALTIMORE, MD) Looking for a house in Baltimore? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Take a look at these homes for sale in Baltimore

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on upper level of townhouse. Eat in kitchen, living room. Washer dryer. Yard maintenance included. No smoking, no pets, though will consider 1 cat.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cyndi Liparini, NextHome Premier Real Estate at 410-977-5808</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNjg3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Fed Hill with a view!! Enjoy both city & water views from the tiered roof top deck of this updated Row House in desired Federal Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors are found throughout the home, and theupdated Kitchen is modern & bright with white cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. You will love relaxing in the bonus sunroom which leads to the beautifully landscaped backyard. Step outside your gated privacy fence and enjoy Henry Street Park directly across the street - the perfect place to walk your dog. With breathtaking views, new AC wall units, optional parking & the potential to add up to 2 additional bedrooms, this home is a rare find. Move right in and start enjoying all the fun in Federal Hill!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Knopf, Engel & Volkers Annapolis at 443-292-6767</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1DVlkxMDExOTQ5OTY3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY- Property currently occupied with a tenant whose lease ends in April 2022. The property underwent a significant update prior to occupancy which includes the following: updated kitchen with new appliances, new flooring, updated fixtures in both bathrooms, and fresh paint all throughout. All showings should be scheduled with a 24-hour notice to give the tenant adequate notice of showings. Please do not visit without a confirmation from Showing Time. Use the hand sanitizer provided, please follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask if not vaccinated, and limit attendees to the buyer's agent and one other decision-maker.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nkechi Animashaun, NextHome Leaders at 410-363-1535</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNDAyJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Welcome home! This home is located in a lovely neighborhood in Glen Burnie. Main level offers a large master bedroom and kitchen was updated in 2019. Basement walks out to a backyard perfectly suited for entertaining with a covered patio and gated pool. Conveniently located close to I-97, I-695, and I-895. Minutes away from shopping and easy commute to BWI Airport, Baltimore, Washington and Annapolis.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jenna Aliff, Engel & Volkers Annapolis at 443-292-6767</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1DVlkxMDExODU0NTE0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>